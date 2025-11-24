Sunlover Travel Achieves Diamond Elite Preferred Status with ALG Vacations

Sunlover Travel is awarded Diamond Elite Preferred Status by ALG Vacations, placing the Arizona-based agency among the top travel partners in the country.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunlover Travel is proud to announce it has earned Diamond Elite Preferred Agency Status with ALG Vacations, placing the boutique travel agency among the top-performing travel partners in North America.

This recognition is awarded to agencies that demonstrate exceptional expertise, customer satisfaction, and consistent sales performance across ALG Vacations’ portfolio of brands, including Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations.

A Milestone for a Small But Mighty Agency

Founder and lead advisor Kerri Logan Shirk shared that this milestone reflects years of dedication to personalized travel planning, deep resort expertise, and a client-first approach.

Kerri explained:

“This level of recognition means the world to me because it reflects how much trust our travelers place in us.”

“As a boutique agency, we work closely with every couple, every honeymooner, and every destination wedding group.”

“Earning Diamond Elite Preferred Status shows that curated service, heart, and genuine relationships matter just as much as volume.”

What This Means for Sunlover Travel Clients

With Diamond Elite Preferred Status, Sunlover Travel guests benefit from exclusive advantages when booking through ALG Vacations, including:

Priority access to certain travel inventory

Exclusive promotions and added-value offers

Enhanced support channels for smoother, faster service

Top-tier partnership benefits that strengthen the planning experience

For destination wedding couples and honeymooners, this status deepens Sunlover Travel’s ability to secure the right rooms, dates, and perks during peak travel seasons.

About Sunlover Travel

Sunlover Travel is a boutique travel agency specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury tropical travel throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Known for its warm, personalized approach and deep resort expertise, Sunlover Travel helps travelers craft seamless, stress-free journeys filled with connection, celebration, and sunshine.

About ALG Vacations

ALG Vacations is one of North America’s leading leisure travel companies, partnering with trusted global brands to deliver vacation packages across Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.