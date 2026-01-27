Snellings Injury Law Hosts 'Spreading Love in Texoma' Event Feb. 12

Join us for free at Spreading Love in Texoma on February 12th, 2-4PM in Denison, TX!

Uplift families at Reba’s Ranch House and Texoma Medical Center by joining neighbors for Valentine's crafts, cookies and connection

Whether it is through a handwritten card or a shared treat, our goal is to ensure these families in need feel the embrace of their community.” — Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt effort to uplift the local community this Valentine’s season, Snellings Injury Law is hosting " Spreading Love in Texoma ," an event dedicated to supporting families connected to Reba’s Ranch House and Texoma Medical Center. Reba's Ranch House is a non-profit organization in Denison, Texas, that provides a "home away from home" for families of patients hospitalized in the Texoma region.The event is scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Texoma Community Foundation, located in the First United Community Room at 5036 Reba Drive."Spreading Love in Texoma" was created with a clear mission: to bring neighbors, friends, and local supporters together to foster joy and connection for families navigating challenging medical times. By hosting this gathering, Snellings Injury Law aims to facilitate warm, memorable moments and demonstrate the community's tangible support for those facing medical hurdles during the holiday of love.The afternoon will feature a series of interactive stations where guests can create gifts for families in need, as well as keepsakes for their own loved ones. Attendees are invited to participate in the following activities:- Valentine Craft Station: A creative area where guests can design and paint suncatchers to brighten hospital rooms or homes.- Love Letter Station: A writing desk provided for attendees to craft personalized Valentine’s cards with messages of hope and encouragement.- Cookie Bar: A dedicated sweet station where guests can decorate cookies using a variety of icings and sprinkles.- Candy Bar: A "Build Your Own Candy Bag" experience for guests of all ages to enjoy."We are honored to facilitate an event where our community can pause and show up for the families at Reba’s House and Texoma Medical Center," said Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney of Snellings Injury Law.The event is open to the public and made possible through the generous support of event sponsors, including Texoma Lifestyle, May Media, and Two-Handed Cookie Co.About Snellings Injury LawSnellings Injury Law is dedicated to advocating for those who have been injured, while actively supporting the health and well-being of the Texoma community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.