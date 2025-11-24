Azzera and Vertis Environmental Finance Announce Data Partnership to Support Aviation Emissions Compliance

The new Azzera and Vertis partnership supports aviation emissions compliance through the CELESTE platform.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azzera Inc. and Vertis Environmental Finance have entered into a cooperation agreement that will provide aviation operators with direct access to daily carbon market pricing through Azzera’s digital sustainability platform, Celeste.Under the partnership, Vertis will supply Azzera with daily indicative price data for EU Allowances (EUA, EUAA), Swiss and UK allowances, and CORSIA-eligible units. These values will be displayed within Celeste’s emissions management interface, offering operators a clear view of current market conditions as they plan and manage their regulatory obligations.The collaboration aims to improve transparency around the cost of compliance for airlines and business aviation operators. By integrating Vertis’ data directly into Celeste, users can monitor market fluctuations, assess timing for potential purchases, and better understand the financial impact of emissions under compliance schemes such as the EU ETS, Swiss ETS, UK ETS, and CORSIA.In addition to receiving pricing data, Azzera’s clients will benefit from Vertis trading services, enabling them to meet their regulatory obligations in a cost-effective way. “This agreement is a game changer for operators using Azzera's Celeste . The information made available will be extremely useful to aviation companies navigating increasingly complex emissions requirements,” said Puja Mahajan, CEO of Azzera. “Providing reliable pricing directly within Celeste helps operators make timely decisions and mitigate exposure to price movements.”Mark Latimer, Head of Aviation Services at Vertis Environmental Finance, noted that “the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to supporting the sector’s regulatory needs. Monitoring daily price data is important for operators who are active in the market for evaluating their exposure. We look forward to collaborating with Azzera as they expand access to structured compliance markets.”The companies expect to roll out the partnership during the upcoming Aviation Carbon 2025 conference, where both will be exhibiting.About AzzeraAzzera is an innovative provider of Net Zero transition solutions. The company was founded on the belief that investing in protecting our environment should be simple. Azzera’s mission is to make managing and mitigating emissions through accessing carbon markets and sustainable aviation fuel an effortless experience. To further facilitate aviation’s journey to Net Zero, Azzera has introduced Azzera CELESTE, a first-of-its-kind solution for emissions measurement and mitigation. Using this groundbreaking innovation, aircraft operators can address the challenge of emission management in a singular forum, including data validation, compliance market segregation, automated compliance reporting, and direct access to purchasing compliance credits and SAF. For more information, visit https://www.azzera.com About VertisFounded in 1998, Vertis was one of the pioneers in the carbon markets, helping companies to finance investments in emissions reduction. Today, Vertis is a MiFID II regulated financial institution that helps its business partners to understand and operate in the different carbon compliance schemes - including the different European Emissions Trading systems and CORSIA. With Vertis support, clients can meet their compliance obligations in a cost-effective way. Vertis has offices in Brussels, Madrid, Budapest and Warsaw and since 2021 has been part of the STX Group.

