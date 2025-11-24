HOLLYWOOD CASINO AT GREEKTOWN RECEIVES DETROIT FREE PRESS ‘MICHIGAN TOP WORKPLACES’ AWARD

Employee Survey Brings Casino Statewide Recognition for Exceptional Workplace Culture

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood Casino at Greektown, the 100,000-square-foot gaming, entertainment, lodging, and dining destination, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2025 honor by Michigan Top Workplaces 2025. The annual list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.Earlier this year, Hollywood Casino at Greektown employees were invited to participate in a confidential survey designed to capture candid insights and feedback about their workplace experience. The survey measured key culture themes, including “Employees Feeling Respected and Supported,” “Enabled to Grow,” and “Empowered to Execute,” providing valuable data to help leadership continue strengthening its workplace environment.“We’re truly honored to be recognized by the Detroit Free Press as one of Michigan’s Top Workplaces,” said John Drake, General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. “This award means so much because it’s based on feedback from our team members, whose dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence make our property a standout among Michigan companies.”This recognition reflects Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace where team members feel valued and empowered. From professional development opportunities to employee engagement initiatives, the casino continuously strives to create an environment where every team member can thrive and take pride in contributing to the property’s success.“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”For more information, please visit www.hollywoodgreektown.com About Hollywood Casino at GreektownLocated in the heart of downtown Detroit in the historic Greektown district, Hollywood Casino at Greektown offers over 100,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and dining experiences. With 400 stunning guestrooms and suites devoted to your comfort, our 30-story hotel is the perfect place to relax and recharge after a night on the town, to get ready for a trip to our casino, or just to see what sights and destinations the dynamic and exciting Greektown district has in store. For more information, please visit www.HollywoodGreektown.com About EnerageEnergage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.# # #

