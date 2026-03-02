Maid Brigade Named Best Cleaning Service in R•Home Readers' Favorites Survey

Maid Brigade logo Maid Brigade Team R Home Readers' Favorites Voted Best 2026

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maid Brigade of Richmond, a professional house cleaning business, was named “Best Cleaning Service” in the 2026 R•Home Readers' Favorites Survey. The award signifies that Maid Brigade was voted by readers as being the #1 cleaning service in the entire Richmond region.

The Richmond franchise, which has been in the area since 1991, was acquired by Bryan and Annette Sklar in 2014. Since that time, the company has enjoyed substantial growth with a team of almost 40 providing top-tier cleaning services to residences and businesses from Ashland to Chester and all points in between.

“Maid Brigade offers regular cleaning, deep cleaning and tailored solutions to meet the unique cleaning needs of every client,” said Bryan Sklar. “Our goal is to keep a home or office space fresh, healthy and inviting so our clients can enjoy more quality time with their friends and families, or be more productive during the workday with co-workers and customers.”

For homes and apartments, Maid Brigade offers cleaning services on a one-time, weekly, bi-weekly or monthly schedule as well as move-in/move-out and green cleaning options. Commercial services include office cleaning and sanitization. In addition, clients can request Maid Brigade’s signature electrostatic disinfection technology for an ultra-deep cleaning.

“We’re so proud that Maid Brigade received such a prestigious recognition from the readers of R•Home,” Sklar added. “Annette and I are especially excited for our team to receive this honor because it validates the culture of excellence that they strive to create each and every day. From downtown apartments to suburban homes to bustling business settings, Maid Brigade is committed to being a trusted partner for a cleaner, more stress-free life.”

R•Home, a publication of Richmond Magazine, is a premier guide to residential design, architecture and gardening in the Richmond, Virginia region. The Readers' Favorites Survey is an annual list of outstanding home improvement and other specialty providers that are voted on by readers of the publication.

