U.S. Attorney's Office Highlights Prosecutions During Lapse In Appropriations

LAS VEGAS – During the recent lapse in government appropriations, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada remained open and performed excepted duties related to national security, violations of federal law, and essential public safety functions.

The following are highlights of some cases prosecuted during the lapse in appropriations:

Matthew Wade Beasley pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of money to fund loans, but in reality, he enriched himself and others, and to repay investors as if loans had been made. From 2017 to March 2022, he caused 1,213 investors to invest about $519.9 million. He paid himself about $33.5 million from the scheme, paid off gambling debts, and purchased luxury homes, high-end cars, and recreational vehicles. Sentencing is scheduled for January 28, 2026. The FBI investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Daniel Schiess and Jessica Oliva are prosecuting the case.

An Indictment merely contain allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

