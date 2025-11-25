AWARD WINNING COUNTRY ARTIST CALI TUCKER BRINGS THE HOLIDAY MAGIC WITH NEW EP SANTA BABY

Get cozy with Cali Tucker and stream her EP "Santa Baby" this holiday season! Cali Tucker in her convertible from "Santa Baby"

Just in time for Christmas, Cali’s spreading her own brand of Christmas cheer with Santa Baby, a six-song EP, now at streaming and radio worldwide.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Cali Tucker . With over 10 million on-demand digital streams, four singles still in rotation at radio, a mantle overflowing with awards for her music videos and original songs, and a captivating new touring show, Tucker has proven she is an artist to watch.Now, just in time for Christmas, she’s spreading her own brand of Christmas cheer with Santa Baby , a six-song EP now at streaming and radio worldwide. The collection pairs Tucker’s unmistakable vocals with six Christmas classics—each interpreted in her signature style that blends warmth, soul, and sparkle.The release of Santa Baby is bittersweet for Cali as the EP’s producer and Cali’s longtime friend Ryan Whyte Maloney passed away earlier this year. Cali met Ryan on Season 6 of NBC’s The Voice where they battled on Blake Shelton’s Team.Cali Tucker shares: “Ryan changed my life in ways I can never repay. It was Ryan who encouraged me to take a leap of faith and move the Vegas. He took me under his wing…he gave me a Master Class in artistry, pushing me to be my absolute best. Every time I step on a stage, he’s with me. I am forever honored to have known him, to have called him my friend. This release is dedicated to Ryan.”Standout moments on Santa Baby include the sultry title track, a soulful and heartfelt take on “Please Come Home for Christmas,” the playful island vibe of “Mele Kalikimaka,” and a soaring rendition of “O Holy Night” that’s sure to put even the biggest Grinch in the holiday spirit. Rounding out the collection are timeless versions of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” from Meet Me in St. Louis, and Mel Tormé’s enduring favorite, “The Christmas Song.”Are you ready to add some holiday magic to your playlist? Stream 'Santa Baby' now and let Cali Tucker's enchanting voice bring the Christmas spirit to your home.Who is Cali Tucker?Hailing from Country Music Royalty, Cali carries the torch of the Tucker Dynasty with grace, talent, and a modern twist that resonates with a new generation of music lovers. Her mother is Country Hitmaker LaCosta Tucker, and her aunt is the legendary Tanya Tucker. Cali's remarkable journey includes winning the prestigious Miss Teen All-American title and gracing the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Her appearance as a finalist on NBC's The Voice, under the mentorship of Blake Shelton, propelled her into the national spotlight. Since then, she has established herself as a headlining act in Las Vegas, performing in top venues at some of the city's most prestigious properties including Aria, The Wynn, MGM Grand, and Resorts World, among many others. Her live performances captivate audiences with her powerful voice, humor, and impeccable showmanship.Over the past year, Cali has solidified her presence as one of Country Music’s most exciting rising voices. Her original music has garnered over 10 million streams worldwide, won numerous awards for the music videos, and earned unanimous praise from journalists including People Magazine who dubbed her “a blend of sweet and sassy… addictive.” She’s headlined major Las Vegas venues, wowed massive audiences in concert, and performed the National Anthem at NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 before 80,000 fans and over three million TV viewers. As Cali continues to carve a lane uniquely her own, she is proving that hers is a name destined to be remembered.

