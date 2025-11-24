Attorney General James Releases Statement on Dismissal of DOJ Indictment

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie granted Attorney General James’ motion to dismiss the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) indictment:

“I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country.

“I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day.”