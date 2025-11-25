Submit Release
Kris Overlander Sentenced to 25 Years to Serve for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

November 24, 2025

(Kenai, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Jason Gist sentenced 29-year-old Kris Overlander to serve 40 years with 15 years suspended, leaving an initial active term of confinement of 25 years, following his guilty plea to a consolidated count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree.

On his release from custody, Overlander will be on felony probation for a period of 20 years, and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

The presumptive sentencing range for Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree is 5 to 15 years. The plea agreement reached by the State resulted in the imposition of a significantly aggravated sentence for the type of offense because the conduct Overlander engaged in met the elements of the higher-level offense of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree. As part of the agreement, Overlander was required to admit to multiple aggravating factors, including that the victim was particularly vulnerable, there was more than a 10-year age difference, and the conduct he engaged in was the “most serious” for the type of offense.

Overlander’s conviction stems from an investigation where it was learned he had engaged in repeated acts of sexual penetration of a 12-year-old family member over approximately six months in 2024.

Overlander was charged in early April 2025. Officer Morgan Lyons with the Soldotna Police Department was the primary investigator. The swift resolution of the case and the significant sentence imposed are a direct result of the strength of the investigation and the victim’s bravery in providing a detailed disclosure of the abuse. Deputy District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig and Law Office Assistant Patrick Pilatti.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

