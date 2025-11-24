Low-Dose Radiotherapy for Dupuytren's Disease Takes Centre Stage with Dupuytren's UK

Pioneering specialist leads awareness effort to educate patients about safe and effective radiotherapy for Dupuytren's disease.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dupuytren's UK, led by renowned consultant radiotherapy specialist Dr Richard Shaffer, has launched an awareness campaign spotlighting low-dose radiotherapy as a safe and effective treatment for Dupuytren's disease, a common yet often misunderstood hand condition that affects hand function and can impact daily activities.

Despite being available across the UK for more than a decade, radiotherapy remains one of the best-kept secrets in Dupuytren's care. Many patients are still unaware that, when given early, radiotherapy can prevent the condition from worsening, maintain hand flexibility, and significantly lower the risk of surgery later on.

"We have seen thousands of patients benefit from radiotherapy for Dupuytren's disease, especially when treated at an early stage," says Dr Shaffer, a pioneer in benign disease radiotherapy in the UK. "Our goal is simple: to educate, empower, and ensure people know they have options."

A Silent Condition With Serious Impact

Dupuytren’s disease causes thickening and tightening of the tissue in the palm, gradually pulling the fingers towards the hand and making everyday tasks difficult. Historically, patients have been told to “wait until the contracture gets really bad and then see a surgeon.” This campaign challenges that traditional approach by highlighting the benefits of early radiotherapy treatment.

Low-Dose Radiotherapy: A Proven, Non-Surgical Path

Low-dose radiotherapy is a non-invasive, quick, and well-tolerated treatment designed to stop the growth of the lumpy scar-like tissue in the early phases of Dupuytren's disease. More importantly, it stops the development of contractures (fixed bending of the fingers) and prevents the need for invasive surgery.

With strong clinical experience and long-term outcomes, it has become an invaluable option for patients who want to delay or avoid surgery. Patients report high satisfaction, minimal downtime, and meaningful improvement in pain and hand function.

"I highly recommend Dr Shaffer as a leading expert in his field. My treatment seems to have arrested both conditions, and it was carried out very easily in a lovely environment."

— “Top Doctors” Verified Patient Review

Expert-Led Care Across the UK

Dupuytren's UK operates through 15 centres nationwide, offering access to specialist consultations and advanced radiotherapy facilities. Patients benefit from a personalised, supportive journey from consultation to treatment and follow-up. Private medical insurance, including Bupa, Vitality, and WPA, cover this treatment, and self-pay options are also available.

Reclaim strength and confidence in your hands

Dupuytren's UK is calling on people who have noticed lumps, nodules, or tightening in their hands to come for an early assessment. Don't wait for the condition to form a contracture - early intervention matters. For information or to book a consultation visit www.dupuytrensuk.com.

