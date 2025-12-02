Meg & I; A Love Story, by JULIANA JONES

Bestselling Author Juliana Jones of the Wall St Novel HEDGED Publishes New Memoir To Help Dog Shelters In Need

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is tremendous buzz surrounding the launch of JULIANA JONES’ NEW MEMOIR:MEG & I; A Love StoryHOW RESCUING A GERMAN SHEPHERD HEALED MY BROKEN HEARTJet setter Juliana Jones came on hard times after Covid, and after a long fall from grace as a Wall Street executive, an imploding day trader, and a failed Hollywood screenwriter, she hung it up and headed to the East Coast to be close to her “nurturing family.”Not even imagining things could get any worse, after losing her final job delivering pizzas on an island due to a crumbling arthritic condition, she decided to rescue a German Shepherd.This dog spun her life around.After living a good, solid life, never committing to anything or anyone, she now has this wild beast of a German Shepherd as her service animal.How does she survive it? Or does she survive it at all? Or does it turn out to be the greatest love story known to mankind when she comes to love animal more human?This heartwarming and healing new memoir comes in December 2025, just in time for the holidays. The book has hit #1 on Amazon under new releases, with early reviews calling it a best book of the year.For more details visit the website: www.citygirllovescoffee.com Juliana Jones will be donating a portion of all book proceeds to rescue shelters in need. She also is available for book signings with her German Shepherd, Meg, at rescue shelters across the country. Please email: citygirlj7@gmail.com for more information.The book is available across all platforms: Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Google, and Kobo.For media and press inquires: please reach out to Juliana’s team at JULIANAJONESHEDGED@GMAIL.COM

