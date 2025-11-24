The World’s First Real-Time Tooth Fairy Tracker Launches for Families

Kiki the Tooth Fairy holding a tooth, one of the animated scenes children see in the tracker. Kiki the Tooth Fairy Official Logo Screenshot of the Tooth Fairy tracker showing a stage unlocked.

The world’s first real-time Tooth Fairy tracker lets children live the adventure with the Fairy as she travels to collect their tooth.

The Tooth Fairy is already magical. We just wanted kids to see a tiny slice of what she’s up to before the gift shows up under their pillow” — Oliver Finel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa gets a NORAD tracker, a phone line, and personalized videos—an entire infrastructure built around one night. The Tooth Fairy, by contrast, shows up thousands of times a day across the world, yet there has never been anything that helps families amplify the magic the way we do for her Christmas counterpart.The Tooth Fairy ritual has always been one of childhood’s most universal moments. Families everywhere cherish it, and the gift under the pillow remains the magical finale. But unlike Santa, there has never been anything leading up to it—no anticipation, no journey to follow, no way for kids to experience the magic before morning.That idea inspired creative entrepreneur Oliver Finel to build the world's first real-time Tooth Fairy tracker . When a child loses a tooth, parents activate it and the Tooth Fairy begins her mission. Kids receive cinematic updates from her as she prepares, leaves headquarters, and travels across the map to collect the tooth. At each stage of the journey, they may see her flight speed, receive vlog-style check-ins, selfies, or short personalized messages. The tracker introduces children to the Tooth Fairy’s world—her stops, her challenges, the places she visits, and the excitement of getting closer to their home.The experience unfolds naturally throughout the evening. Families enjoy a few stages before bedtime, building anticipation and encouraging kids to brush and rest. The final mission updates—where she congratulates the child and completes the pickup—are designed for the morning, when children wake up to see how her adventure ended and discover the Tooth Fairy’s gift under the pillow.The tracker doesn’t replace tradition. It amplifies the magic around it.It turns a meaningful milestone into an experience children can participate in, rather than one they simply discover afterward. Parents who have tried it describe it as joyful, calming, and unforgettable.One parent wrote: “My daughter absolutely loved this! She lost her tooth last night and wanted to track the Tooth Fairy —it was great and so easy to use. She loved the little videos.”Finel explains: “The Tooth Fairy has always been magical. We simply wanted kids to feel part of the moment, not just see the result. The gift under the pillow is the conclusion—the tracker lets them enjoy the journey that leads to it. It’s about extending childhood magic.”The Tooth Fairy tracker is free to use, works anywhere in the world, and requires no app or account. Parents activate it, share the adventure, and enjoy the ritual together.Families can try the tracker at:About The FounderOliver Finel is a creative entrepreneur and former agency creative who worked with Mark Cuban’s Experiments, Ogilvy, and Saatchi & Saatchi on character-led storytelling and entertainment projects. He helped launch digital experiences that reached millions of fans. His work blends narrative, technology, and childhood wonder. With Kiki the Tooth Fairy, Finel aims to modernize beloved traditions and make them memorable for the next generation of families.

