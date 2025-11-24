Capita Financial Network Launches YouTube Channel to Make Financial Education Accessible to Everyone

Zacc Call, President of Capita Financial Network and Host of Zacc Call Money Education

Zacc Call simplifies financial planning on his YouTube channel, breaking down income, Social Security, & investments to help viewers feel confident & informed.

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating the world of financial planning can be intimidating, but Zacc Call, President of Capita Financial Network, is on a mission to make it easier and more accessible. Through his new YouTube channel, Zacc Call Money Education , Zacc breaks down complex financial topics into clear, relatable conversations that help empower viewers to take control of their financial future.Covering subjects like income planning, Roth IRAs, Social Security, and investments, Zacc’s videos guide viewers step-by-step through key financial topics. His approachable teaching style focuses on simplifying the often-overwhelming jargon of finance, helping people feel confident rather than confused.In his video How to Organize Your Retirement Income Without the Overwhelm, Zacc shares his belief in creating sustainable systems instead of relying on willpower. “Most people aren’t great with self-control, but we’re really good at following systems that are already set up. So instead of saying, ‘I’m sure I’ll feel like running through my budget later’—because you won’t—set up a system that reduces friction and makes financial planning natural and more fluid.”“These videos are about helping you make your money go to the right places—or come to you in the right way,” Zacc explains in one episode on income planning. He adds later, “The Social Security office isn’t going to call and tell you how much to file for. They’ll wait for you to figure it out.” Zacc’s channel is a guide to help his viewers do exactly that: figure it out.Viewers are already responding positively as the channel has gained 10,000 subscribers in just four short months, reflecting growing interest in the content. There’s been praise for Zacc’s offering of genuine guidance rather than fueling fear, noting that its approach felt practical and grounded.With a focus on clarity and compassion, Zacc’s channel is offering a new approach to how financial education is shared online, meeting viewers wherever they’re at on their financial journey.Capita Financial Network is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The information presented is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice. Nothing contained herein is an offer to buy or sell any security or insurance product. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal.Testimonials or endorsements may be provided by clients or third parties. No compensation was provided in connection with these testimonials. Material conflicts of interest may exist. Results vary and testimonials do not indicate future performance.For more information about Capita Financial Network, including disclosures, please visit: https://www.capitafinancialnetwork.com/legal

