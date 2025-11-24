High Performance Systems Corporation: Pioneering Reliable Epoxy Flooring Solutions for Industrial and Commercial Spaces.

Epoxy Flooring Contractor Services Urethane Concrete Flooring Urethane Concrete Flooring for Kitchen Decorative Epoxy Flooring System Kitchen Epoxy Flooring System

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Systems Corporation (HPS), a premier provider of epoxy flooring solutions, is proud to announce its continued leadership in the epoxy flooring industry, offering top-quality installation services, personalized project management, and long-lasting performance systems for clients across various sectors. Since 1988, HPS has been setting the standard for durable, high-performance flooring systems in New Jersey and surrounding areas.As a family-owned business, HPS specializes in providing advanced resinous flooring systems for a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, food and beverage production, pharmaceutical facilities, healthcare environments, and commercial spaces. Whether for heavy-duty manufacturing plants or pristine medical labs, HPS delivers tailored flooring solutions that meet both functional and aesthetic requirements.A History of Excellence in Flooring SolutionsFor over three decades, HPS has earned a stellar reputation as an industry leader in resinous flooring installation. What sets HPS apart is not only its unparalleled experience but also its commitment to providing worry-free service with certified, reliable installation. HPS understands that every flooring project is unique, which is why they offer a wide range of flooring systems, including epoxy, urethane, and other specialized coatings, to meet the diverse needs of their clients."Our mission has always been to provide customers with the best flooring systems available, ensuring that they are safe, efficient, and tailored to their specific needs," said Jeffrey Smedley, President of High Performance Systems. "We’ve built a strong reputation by focusing on customer satisfaction, quality craftsmanship, and industry-leading performance systems."Comprehensive Epoxy Flooring SolutionsHPS offers a full suite of services ranging from surface preparation to installation and maintenance of epoxy floors. The company specializes in high-performance, industrial-strength systems that are designed to withstand the toughest conditions. Epoxy flooring systems are engineered to handle heavy traffic, chemical exposure, and extreme temperatures, making them the ideal solution for environments that demand durability and resistance.HPS’s expertise includes the installation of:Epoxy Flooring Systems – Durable, seamless flooring that is highly resistant to chemicals, moisture, and wear, ideal for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and laboratories. Urethane Concrete Flooring – A heavy-duty solution for facilities that need chemical resistance combined with exceptional durability, such as commercial kitchens, food production areas, and pharmaceutical facilities.Anti-Slip Flooring – Customized anti-slip solutions that improve safety in high-traffic environments, reducing the risk of accidents in workplaces like firehouses, mechanical rooms, and medical facilities.Decorative and Custom Flooring – HPS also provides decorative flooring options, including metallic and flake systems, which add an aesthetic appeal while maintaining all the durability benefits of resinous flooring.The HPS Approach: High-Quality Installation and Customer-Focused ServiceFrom the initial consultation to the final installation, HPS’s approach ensures a seamless, worry-free experience for every client. The company employs a team of certified professionals who are trained in the latest installation techniques and equipped with advanced tools to ensure optimal results. Additionally, HPS’s use of cutting-edge surface preparation methods, including shot blasting, diamond grinding, and scarifying, guarantees a flawless bond between the substrate and the flooring system.HPS’s commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in its personalized approach to every project. The company works closely with clients to understand their specific needs and constraints, ensuring that each flooring solution is perfectly suited to the facility’s operational requirements.“Our clients appreciate our attention to detail and our commitment to minimizing downtime,” said Jeffrey Smedley. “We understand that flooring is a crucial part of a facility’s operations, and our goal is to complete each installation as efficiently as possible without compromising on quality.”Serving a Wide Range of IndustriesHPS is proud to serve a variety of industries, including:Food and Beverage – Providing slip-resistant, FDA-compliant flooring solutions for kitchens, production areas, and storage facilities.Pharmaceutical and Healthcare – Installing seamless, easy-to-clean flooring systems that meet stringent hygiene standards.Manufacturing and Industrial – Offering durable flooring systems that withstand heavy machinery, forklifts, and intense wear and tear.Commercial Spaces – Providing visually appealing and durable flooring options for retail stores, offices, and restaurants.Each flooring system is designed not only to meet industry standards but also to exceed expectations in terms of safety, durability, and aesthetics.Worry-Free Flooring Installation and MaintenanceHigh Performance Systems Corporation goes above and beyond in delivering a seamless experience for its clients. In addition to offering certified installation, the company provides ongoing maintenance and repair services to keep floors in top condition. Whether it’s a routine inspection or a more extensive repair, HPS ensures that floors continue to perform at their best long after the installation is complete.“We take pride in not only providing exceptional installation services but also offering long-term maintenance to keep our clients’ floors looking and performing like new,” added Jeffrey Smedley.Industry-Leading Expertise and CertificationsAs a certified contractor with over 30 years of industry experience, HPS stays at the forefront of flooring technology and trends. The company is fully licensed, insured, and adheres to all local and national building codes. HPS’s team is continually trained in the latest installation methods and safety standards to ensure that every project is completed to the highest possible standard.Looking Ahead: Expansion and Continued GrowthAs the demand for high-performance flooring systems grows, High Performance Systems is poised for continued success. With a focus on expansion and innovation, HPS aims to continue providing top-notch flooring solutions for both local and national clients. The company plans to expand its reach into new markets, offering its expertise to more industries and facilities that require superior flooring systems.“Looking to the future, we are committed to continuing to provide the best flooring solutions in the industry, while also expanding our capabilities to meet the growing needs of our clients,” said Jeffrey Smedley.About High Performance SystemsHigh Performance Systems Corporation is a family-owned and operated epoxy flooring contractor established in 1988. Headquartered in Middlesex, New Jersey, the company specializes in providing durable, high-performance resinous flooring systems for industrial, commercial, and specialty environments. HPS is committed to offering top-quality installation, exceptional customer service, and flooring systems that meet the highest standards of safety, durability, and performance.

