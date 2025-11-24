Iluminar Announces Vertical Solar Poles For Off-Grid Deployments

Iluminar Logo

Iluminar, Inc., a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, announced today the launch of its new line of modular vertical solar poles.

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iluminar Announces Vertical Solar Poles for Off-Grid DeploymentsIluminar, Inc. ( www.iluminarinc.com ), a leader in infrared and white light illuminator manufacturing, announced today the launch of its new line of modular vertical solar poles. Manufactured in the United States , this latest product release bolsters Iluminar’s offering, providing security integrators, municipalities, and organizations the ability to deploy lighting, cameras, wireless connectivity, and other mission-critical technologies in locations where power is unavailable or cost-prohibitive to install, while meeting environmental reduction goals; all in one place.Developed in partnership with PowerStack, the modular vertical solar poles provide an entirely off-grid, vertically integrated energy platform built specifically for the demands of modern physical security . Designed to withstand the impacts of Category 5 hurricane winds, each pole is engineered to support Iluminar's illuminators, as well as IP cameras, license plate recognition systems, wireless communication devices, IoT sensors, and a wide range of additional devices, customizable up to 70 watts of continuous power, and up to five days of battery backup. The modular solar pole is manufactured in the United States, offering customers a reliable and sustainable option that meets the growing national demand for domestic production and renewable power. Designed with almost 360° of solar panels, the modular solar pole can be installed almost anywhere and is optimized to capture maximum sunlight for any location. Each pole comes with a 10-year warranty and can be installed by a two-person crew in under one hour, saving money and labor over traditional pole and power implementations.“We are seeing a growing demand for sustainable, rapidly deployable power solutions, especially in locations where power is not available,” said Mrs. Eddie Reynolds, president and CEO of Iluminar. “By bringing U.S. manufacturing to our new vertical solar pole line, we are giving industries a reliable way to deploy cameras, illuminators, hotspots, charging stations, and smart technology without the cost, complexity, or delays of traditional electrical infrastructure. This is a true game changer for the security and many other industries.”“The Iluminar vertical solar pole is a great solution for cities and corporations who want to add lighting, cameras, hotspots, charging stations, and infrastructure where power is not available or where green initiatives for environmental sustainability are required,” says Jon Polly, Chief Solutions Officer of ProTecht Solutions Partners, a security technology consulting firm with experience in smart cities and Fortune 500 security design and implementation.Iluminar’s U.S.-made vertical solar poles are now available now through all Iluminar partners.Iluminar is a specialist manufacturer and supplier of IR and white-light illuminators and license plate recognition products. Iluminar’s industry-leading superior performance, customer service, and support have been sought after by end-users, consultants, and security integrators for security and general lighting solutions for over 15 years.

