Dentistry Expert Dr. Nancy Amoia Shares Insights as Pre-Implant Evaluation Expert in HelloNation

Dr. Nancy Amoia of Dedicated Dental Care

What should patients understand before getting dental implants?

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What should patients understand before getting dental implants? That question is answered by Dr. Nancy Amoia of Massapequa Park, New York, in a HelloNation article that emphasizes the importance of proper preparation before implant placement. According to the article, dental implant success is not just about the titanium post—it depends heavily on the quality and density of the jawbone. Without adequate bone support, implants may loosen over time or fail altogether.Dr. Amoia explains that a thorough evaluation of jawbone volume is essential and that digital imaging plays a critical role in this process. Cone-beam CT scans provide detailed three-dimensional views that allow clinicians to analyze the shape of the bone ridge, the location of the nerve canal, and sinus cavity proximity. These insights inform safe and accurate placement of the implant, reducing risks and increasing long-term success rates. When bone loss has occurred—often due to long-term tooth absence—bone grafting procedures may be required to rebuild a strong foundation before proceeding with implant placement.The article also points out that preparation goes beyond bone health. Evaluating gum condition, bite alignment, and adjacent teeth integrity is part of a comprehensive pre-implant protocol. This methodical approach shifts the focus from simply replacing a tooth to creating a stable and healthy oral environment that will support the implant for years to come. As Before Getting Dental Implants explains , Dr. Nancy Amoia provides patients with the education and clinical insight needed to improve outcomes and reduce the risk of implant complications.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.