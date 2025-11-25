Sports Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sports Medicine Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Sports Medicine Market Size And Growth?

The market size of sports medicine has seen a significant expansion in the past few years. The industry, which was worth $8.26 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $8.84 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The historical growth could be ascribed to various factors such as military operations and conflicts, an increase in commercial aviation, worldwide geopolitical shifts, adherence to regulatory standards and compliance, and fuel price volatility.

In the coming years, the sports medicine market is projected to exhibit robust growth, reaching an estimated ""$11.92 billion by 2029,"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This expansion in the forecast period can be linked to factors such as increasing military spending, the growth of commercial aviation, technological innovation in refueling systems, shifts in global geopolitics, and the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels. The period is also expected to see notable trends like the implementation of automation in refueling systems, the utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the embracing of autonomous technologies, the development of advanced fueling strategies, and the promotion of enhanced safety measures.

Download a free sample of the sports medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9376&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Sports Medicine Market?

The escalation of sports-related injuries is anticipated to propel the sports medicine device market's expansion. Sports injuries encompass the variety of damages that routinely occur in athletic activities. Not only are sports medicine devices employed for injury treatment, but they also play a significant role in performance training, physiotherapy, and injury avoidance. Consequently, an increase in sports injuries is predicted to stimulate the sports medicine device market. For example, Insideworldfootball, a UK news service, reported in October 2024 that sports injuries during the 2023-24 season totaled 4,123, a 4% rise from the 2022-23 season. This increase in sports injuries is thus contributing to the growth of the sports medicine device market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Sports Medicine Market?

Major players in the Sports Medicine include:

• Stryker Corporation

• Arthrex Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

• Karl Storz SE & Co KG

• CONMED Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• DJ Orthopedics LLC

• Breg Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Sports Medicine Market?

The primary trend emerging in the sports medicine device market is the advancement in technology. Leading businesses in the industry are concentrating on innovating new technologies. To illustrate, in June 2023, Acuitive Technologies Inc., a medical device manufacturer based in the US, launched the CITRELOCK ACL Tendon Fixation Device. This specific device, designed with a spiral thread, ensures effortless insertion and firm fixation without causing any damage to the tendon. It comprises Citregen, a high-tech resorbable material specifically adjusted for orthopedic application. The device, emulating the natural bone structure, provides compressive strength like the cortical bone and a modulus akin to the trabecular bone.

How Is The Sports Medicine Market Segmented?

The sports medicine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Orthopedic Devices, Body Reconstruction And Repair, Body Support And Recovery, Body Monitoring And Evaluation, Accessories

2) By Orthopedic Product: Artificial Joint Implants, Arthroscopy Devices, Fracture Repair Devices, Prosthesis, Orthobiologic

3) By Recovery And Support Product: Braces, Performance Monitoring Devices, Accessories, Other Recovery Products

4) By Application: Knee Injury, Shoulder Injury, Ankle-Foot Injury, Back-Spine Injury, Hand-Wrist Injury, Hip-Groin Injury, Arm-Elbow Injury

5) By End Users: Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Orthopedic Devices: Braces And Supports, Splints, Orthopedic Implants

2) By Body Reconstruction And Repair: Surgical Instruments, Biologics, Soft Tissue Repair Devices

3) By Body Support And Recovery: Compression Wear, Rehabilitation Devices, Physiotherapy Equipment

4) By Body Monitoring And Evaluation: Wearable Sensors, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Motion Analysis Systems

5) By Accessories: Ice Packs And Heat Wraps, Taping And Strapping Materials, Therapeutic Gel Packs

View the full sports medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-medicine-devices-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Sports Medicine Market?

In 2024, North America led the pack in the sports medicine device market. Projected growth indicates that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid expansion during the forecast period. The market report for sports medicine devices encompasses seven regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sports Medicine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Advanced Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-analytics-global-market-report

Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.