J.D.R. Hawkins and Drew Briney Featured in Reader’s House Magazine’s 59th Issue

Reader's House Issue 59 J.D.R.-Hawkins Drew Briney

Bestselling authors J.D.R. Hawkins and Drew Briney shine in Reader's House Magazine with exclusive interviews and rave reviews of their works.

Great literature transforms readers, inspiring thought and emotion. Each author's unique voice enriches the tapestry of storytelling.” — Editor, Reader's House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 59th issue of Reader’s House magazine, a renowned literature gateway, is now available both in print and electronic formats worldwide. This latest edition features exclusive interviews with bestselling and award-winning authors, including J.D.R. Hawkins and Drew Briney . Praised for their outstanding contribution to the literary world, these authors take centre stage in an issue dedicated to celebrating storytelling that breaks boundaries and captivates readers.Appearing on the cover is acclaimed historical fiction author J.D.R. Hawkins, whose Renegade Series has garnered critical acclaim for its evocative portrayal of the American Civil War through overlooked Southern perspectives. Sharing the spotlight is Drew Briney, celebrated for blending fantasy, technology, and moral exploration in his unique and thought-provoking speculative fiction.J.D.R. Hawkins: Illuminating History with HeartIn her exclusive interview, J.D.R. Hawkins delves into her passion for exploring the human cost of war and her meticulous approach to blending historical accuracy and emotional depth. As Hawkins reveals, her Renegade Series—spanning titles like A Beautiful Glittering Lie, A Rebel Among Us, and Double-Edged Sword—is grounded in extensive research:“Each book generally took me six months to research and six months to write. […] The main characters in the series are fictitious, but nearly everything they went through, such as battles, really happened.”Hawkins’ work doesn’t merely retell history; it breathes life into it, offering readers a deeply resonant experience. Her acclaimed book Horses in Gray, which explores the pivotal role of warhorses in the Civil War, highlights her dedication to preserving historical nuances that risk being forgotten.Her unique perspective as a female author writing from a Confederate viewpoint also adds a fresh dimension to the genre. Hawkins comments:“I wanted to write from the Southern perspective, since that is something often overlooked. I wanted to write about a typical Southern soldier.”Through heartfelt storytelling, Hawkins captures the struggles of families, children, and even animals impacted by war, leaving readers with a profound sense of empathy and history’s enduring relevance.Drew Briney: Where Technology Meets MagicJoining Hawkins in this issue is Drew Briney, whose genre-blurring novels such as Moon 514, Assassin Hunter, and Unproven push the boundaries of speculative fiction. Drawing from his background as a lawyer and scholar, Briney creates morally intricate worlds brimming with psionic dragons, post-apocalyptic challenges, and philosophical quandaries.In the interview, Briney reflects on his approach to character development:“When I was writing Unproven, I asked [my mentor] about managing a large cast. […] Immediately, small characters evolved […] into intensely passionate supporters, reluctant but inevitable betrayers, and subversive opportunists.”Briney’s ability to merge themes like transhumanism, alien wisdom, and environmental ethics lends his work both urgency and humanity. On blending science fiction and fantasy, he states:“Incorporating nature-based technology alongside a higher sense of morality allows us to explore the space between what we are and what we could become.”Briney’s books challenge readers to confront the ethical dilemmas of technological advancement while revelling in the imaginative possibilities of combining magic and science.Praise for Hawkins and Briney in Reader’s HouseReader’s House applauds J.D.R. Hawkins and Drew Briney for their distinct storytelling styles and remarkable contributions to literature. The magazine raves about Hawkins’ ability to “transform history from dry record into lived experience” and Briney’s “restless, uncontainable imagination” that redefines genre expectations. Both authors balance rich themes with dynamic storytelling, engaging readers across historical and speculative landscapes.Distributed WorldwideThe magazine is widely available in a variety of formats, including print, interactive digital, and social media, with distribution in leading retailers such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Blackwell’s, and Waterstones. Having existed for several years as a trusted authority in literature, Reader’s House continues to spotlight notable voices in fiction and non-fiction.About the Author: J.D.R. HawkinsJ.D.R. Hawkins is a bestselling and award-winning author specialising in Civil War historical fiction. Her Renegade Series and other works like Horses in Gray highlight overlooked perspectives and untold stories, vividly portraying the emotional and social impacts of America’s most devastating conflict. Hawkins is also an accomplished artist and songwriter, incorporating her passion for music and artistry into her storytelling.About the Author: Drew BrineyDrew Briney is a speculative fiction author, lawyer, and scholar of ancient texts whose works bridge the gap between science fiction and fantasy. With a vivid imagination and intellectual depth, Briney’s novels explore the complexities of morality, identity, and survival against richly imagined technological and magical backdrops.About Reader's House Reader’s House magazine is a leading platform for literary enthusiasts, celebrating authors, books, and storytelling that leave a lasting impact. Known for its in-depth interviews, rave reviews, and insightful spotlights, Reader’s House is distributed globally and serves as a trusted gateway for engaging with modern literature.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.