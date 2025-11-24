ENRG Launches Des Moines Chapter Led by Expert EOS Implementer® Rob Taylor and Fractional Integrator Shellie Shultz

ENRG opens its Des Moines chapter to support entrepreneurial leaders running on EOS®, led by Rob Taylor and Shellie Shultz

Rob and Shellie embody the spirit of ENRG—help-first leaders committed to the power of EOS and community,” — Kyle Mealy, ENRG Co-Founder

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENRG (Entrepreneurial Networking Resource Group), a community of entrepreneurial leaders running their businesses on EOS®, is proud to announce the official launch of its Des Moines chapter, led by Expert EOS Implementer® Rob Taylor and Fractional Integrator Shellie Shultz.

The new chapter will serve as a hub for business owners and leadership teams in Central Iowa who are committed to driving growth, accountability, and community impact through EOS®.

Local Leadership, Local Impact

Rob Taylor, a Des Moines–based EOS Implementer, has worked with dozens of Iowa businesses to help them get everything they want from their entrepreneurial journey. Partnering with him is Shellie Shultz, a seasoned Fractional Integrator who has guided multiple leadership teams to clarity and execution. Together, Rob and Shellie are bringing ENRG’s proven chapter model to Central Iowa.

“Des Moines has a thriving entrepreneurial community, and many of these leaders are already running on EOS,” said Rob Taylor.

“This chapter gives them a space to connect, learn from one another, and hold each other accountable in a way that strengthens not just their businesses, but the entire community.”

How the Chapter Works

*Monthly meetings provide education, collaboration, and accountability for business leaders.

*Proven framework follows ENRG’s national model: educate, identify-discuss-solve (IDS), collaborate, connect, and commit.

*Help-first culture ensures members leave every meeting with actionable ideas and a stronger network of peers.



Quotes

“Launching ENRG Des Moines is about more than networking—it’s about creating a community where business leaders truly help each other grow,”

Shellie Shultz



Get Involved

Business leaders running on EOS® in Central Iowa are invited to join the Des Moines ENRG chapter. To learn more, connect with Rob Taylor at rob.taylor@eosworldwide.com or visit ENRG.Life.



Media Contact:

Rob Taylor

rob.taylor@eosworldwide.com

Shellie Shultz

shellie@schultz.coach



About ENRG

ENRG is a nonprofit community of business leaders committed to applying EOS® to drive clarity, accountability, and growth. Founded in Fairhope, AL, ENRG has grown to more than 29 chapters across North America. Each chapter is locally led and nationally supported, creating communities of leaders who help each other succeed.

