Central authorities’ publicity delegation inspects Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, November 24 - The central authorities’ publicity delegation inspected on Sunday (23 November) the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, where they conducted field research and engaged in exchanges with Macao people living, working, or developing businesses there.

At the request of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government – and with the approval of the central authorities, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council – two members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation made a visit Macao. They were: the President and Party Secretary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mr Hou Jianguo; and Deputy Director of the CPC Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the CPC Office of the Central Leading Group for Rural Affairs, Mr Zhu Weidong.

The MSAR Government held on Saturday (22 November) two seminars with the central authorities’ publicity delegation, to elaborate on the spirit of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

On its Sunday inspection tour, the central authorities’ publicity delegation first visited the Macao New Neighbourhood’s family and community service centre. That was in order to learn about the living arrangements for Macao people in the New Neighbourhood, and to understand how particular Macao public services have been extended to the Cooperation Zone.

Also present on the tour were: Macao’s Secretary for Economy and Finance and Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee, Mr Tai Kin Ip; and Deputy Secretary of the Hengqin Party Working Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Director of the Hengqin Office of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government, and Deputy Director of the Cooperation Zone’s Executive Committee, Mr Nie Xinping.

Subsequently, the central authorities’ publicity delegation visited a Macao-funded medical-technology enterprise, where the delegation’s members were briefed on the company’s innovative product development and market expansion efforts. The delegation then proceeded to the Planning Exhibition Hall of the Cooperation Zone, to gain an overview of the integrated development between Hengqin and Macao, as well as the phased achievements realised through recent intensive Guangdong-Macao collaboration.

During their research visit, the members of the central authorities’ publicity delegation held in-depth discussions with management personnel and representatives of Macao people active in the zone. The delegation underscored that the fourth plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee had proposed a series of significant measures aimed at promoting Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability. The delegation encouraged all stakeholders to: seize the major opportunities presented by the formulation and implementation of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; participate actively in the development of Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; advance appropriate economic diversification in Macao; and contribute to the advancement of Chinese modernisation.