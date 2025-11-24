Collaboration between Macao and Hengqin to Connect with International Business Opportunities, Expanding Co-operation Resources for Exhibition Industry

MACAU, November 24 - To attract more international large exhibitions to be held in Macao and Hengqin, and to entice quality enterprises to establish themselves in the region, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region organised nine local companies, including hotels, exhibition service providers, and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, to participate in the "IBTM World 2025" held in Barcelona, Spain, from 18 to 20 November. They set up the "Macao-Hengqin Pavilion" to precisely connect with potential overseas clients, particularly buyers from Portuguese and Spanish-speaking countries, promoting the exhibition environment and related policy opportunities in Macao and Hengqin.

First Collaboration with Renowned Exhibition Groups to Jointly Promote Macao-Hengqin Advantages

For the first time, IPIM collaborated with the globally renowned exhibition group, Reed Exhibitions, to jointly hold the "Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar" on 19 November, promoting the "Multi-venue Event" model to over a hundred professional buyers, attracting overseas exhibitions to be held in Macao and Hengqin. The nine participating local hotels, exhibition service providers, and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises had over 350 business matching meetings with international buyers.

Focusing on International Exhibition Platforms to Explore Business Opportunities in Macao-Hengqin

This exhibition aimed for organisers and participants to use the global conference and business travel trade exhibition platform to connect and engage with the international exhibition industry, seizing development opportunities brought by Macao-Hengqin’s exhibition resources and policy support, and exploring unlimited business opportunities.

Some first-time participating Macao exhibition service providers reported receiving many inquiries from international attendees about Macao-Hengqin's exhibition resources. They found IBTM to be highly professional, helping to extend their business and expand their global client network. Additionally, a Spanish exhibition organiser noted that they recognised the unique attractiveness of Macao-Hengqin as an international exhibition destination through this event, appreciating the relaxed participation and arrangements, resulting in a very pleasant negotiation process. They look forward to conducting a site visit to Macao for further exchanges and also plan to leverage Macao as a platform to enter the mainland market.

Connecting International Opportunities for Industry Quality Development

During the event, IPIM’s representatives met with representatives from the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, introducing Macao's business environment and promoting the "Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy" to attract qualified Spanish brands to set up their first stores in Macao. Additionally, IPIM actively sought associations from the "1+4" key industries to hold events in Macao; among them, the "Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Communications Society" from the high-tech industry expressed interest in holding its international annual meeting in Macao in December next year.