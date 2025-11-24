UK.ABROAD Launches £1,000 Charity Challenge: Global Nomination Drive to Make a Real Difference

UK.ABROAD launches a £1,000 Charity Challenge

Nominate your favourite charity. UK.ABROAD’s £1,000 Charity Challenge rewards the charity with the most verified mentions worldwide.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK.ABROAD, the international British passport service provider and member of the U.K. Passports™ group, today released a mid-campaign update on its inaugural £1,000 Charity Challenge, following strong global engagement since the competition launched on 15 October 2025.

The initiative invites participants worldwide to nominate their favourite registered non-profit charities by following U.K.ABROAD’s Facebook page and commenting on any official competition post. Each valid comment counts as a nomination, with a real-time leaderboard showcasing the most-nominated organisations to date.

With nominations already coming in from multiple continents, U.K.ABROAD is encouraging supporters to continue submitting entries as the competition enters its final eight weeks. The charity with the highest verified nomination count by 15 January 2026 will receive a £1,000 donation, officially announced on 25 January 2026.

Why this campaign matters

Since 2008, U.K.ABROAD has assisted British nationals worldwide with passport renewals, replacements and first-time applications from overseas. The organisation’s global client base reflects a broad community of expatriates who remain connected to causes back home and abroad. The £1,000 Charity Challenge empowers this community to directly influence where charitable funding goes, strengthening ties between UK.ABROAD’s brand values and global citizenship.

How to enter

• Follow U.K.ABROAD on Facebook

• Comment on any official competition post with the name of your chosen registered charity

• Optional: Share the post to help your nominated charity gain more mentions

Key details

• Competition period: 15 October 2025 to 15 January 2026

• Charity eligibility: Only legally registered non-profit organisations are eligible

• Verification: All entries will be validated by U.K.ABROAD

• Leaderboard: Updated daily with the latest nomination counts

• Final announcement: 25 January 2026 via U.K.ABROAD’s website and social media

About UK.ABROAD

Founded in 2008, U.K.ABROAD is a registered international British document service specialist and member of the U.K. Passports™ group. The organisation supports British nationals living abroad with passport applications, renewals and replacements, backed by a team of experienced passport specialists. With offices in the UK, USA and South Africa, and satellite locations in Canada, New Zealand, Europe, Asia and South America, UK.ABROAD serves clients across the globe.

To nominate a charity or view the current leaderboard, visit U.K.ABROAD’s Facebook page. Full terms and conditions are available at: https://www.ukabroad.net/terms-conditions-u-k-abroad-charity-competition/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.