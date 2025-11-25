Logistics Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 11.2% Through 2025-2032 | Says Coherent Market Insights

Logistics Market Size

The logistics Market size is estimated to valued USD 11,234.4 Mn in 2025 and expected reach USD 23,642.0 Mn by 2032, exhibiting CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2032

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe “ Logistics Market 2025 Forecast to 2032” report delivers precise global, regional, and country-level insights backed by reliable economic analysis. It presents a clear view of the competitive environment and includes a detailed supply chain study to help businesses anticipate shifts in industry practices. The study also assesses the present market scenario of the Logistics industry and outlines future growth prospects, technological developments, investment opportunities, and financial outlook. With a well-structured SWOT evaluation, the report highlights key drivers, restraints, market trends, and financial structures shaping the industry landscape.This publication provides a well-rounded and data-driven analysis of the Global Logistics Market. Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. As markets continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Preview the Report – Black Friday Offer Inside https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4388 According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global logistics market size is estimated to total USD 11,234.4 Mn in 2025 and further grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 23,642.0 Mn by 2032.Roadways transportation segment is projected to dominate the logistics market with a share of 38.7% in 2025.Based on logistics type, third-party logistics (3PL) segment is slated to account for a dominant global logistics market share in 2025.Industrial & manufacturing sector is likely to remain the leading end user of logistics services during the assessment period.North America, with an estimated share of 36.6% in 2025, is expected to maintain its market dominance.Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing logistics market, capturing a global market share of 24.1% in 2025.Expanding E-Commerce Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ new logistics market analysis highlights major factors driving the industry’s growth. Expanding e-commerce globally is one such prominent growth driver.Rapid expansion of online retail is increasing demand for fast, flexible, and cost-effective delivery services. Higher parcel volumes and last-mile delivery requirements significantly boost logistics operations, leading to robust market growth.According to UNCTAD, about 2.3 billion people shopped online in 2021. This number is expected to further increase in the coming years, thanks to widespread internet access, technological advancements, and the proliferation of smartphones. As a result, demand for logistics services is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.👉 Request for Customization : : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4388 Inadequate Infrastructure and High Transportation Costs Limiting Market GrowthThe global logistics market outlook remains positive, supported by expanding trade activities, e-commerce growth, and rising demand for fast and reliable delivery services. However, inadequate infrastructure and high transportation costs may limit market growth during the forthcoming period.Inadequate infrastructure, such as poor roads, congested ports, limited rail networks, and insufficient warehousing, slows down the movement of goods as well as reduces overall efficiency. These limitations lead to delays, increase logistics costs, and reduce service reliability, ultimately impacting market competitiveness.High transportation costs further add pressure on the industry. Fuel price fluctuations, expensive vehicle maintenance, and inefficient routing significantly increase logistics expenses. Since transport accounts for a major share of total logistics costs, these rising expenses reduce profit margins and make services costlier, potentially slowing overall logistics market growth.Globalization of Trade Creating Growth Avenues for Logistics CompaniesRising cross-border trade, import/export activities, and global supply chain integration continue to fuel logistics needs. Businesses in the contemporary world rely more on efficient freight services to manage international shipments. Thus, globalization of trade is expected to open new revenue streams for logistics service providers during the forecast period.Expansion of manufacturing and industrial sectors is fueling logistics demand globally. As manufacturing output increases, especially in Asia, Europe, and North America, there is increased need for freight transportation, warehousing, and integrated supply chain services.Emerging Logistics Market TrendsRising need for cold chain logistics is a key growth-driving trend in the logistics market. Demand for cold chain services is growing rapidly due to the expansion of pharmaceuticals, biologics, frozen foods, fresh produce, dairy, meat, and seafood, as well as the increase in global food trade.Another emerging market trend is the adoption of sustainable and green logistics. Leading logistics companies are investing in electric fleets, eco-friendly warehousing, route optimization, and carbon-reduction initiatives. This transition towards sustainable logistics helps them to reduce their environmental impact as well as woo eco-conscious customers. For instance, Amazon recently placed a record-breaking order for more than 140 Mercedes‑Benz electric heavy trucks in the UK to cut carbon emissions.Technological advancements are breathing new life into the logistics industry. Top logistics service providers are increasingly embracing automation, robotics, IoT, AI, digital freight platforms, blockchain tracking, and warehouse management technologies. For example, GXO is testing humanoid robots in some warehouses to do repetitive tasks. These technologies help companies work faster, save money, and track shipments more accurately. Real-time sensors and AI tools help monitor shipments as well as predict delays and plan better routes.Last-mile delivery is getting more attention in logistics because more people are shopping online and want their orders fast and on time. Companies are using smart route-planning tools, local warehouses, and new technologies like delivery drones and self-driving vehicles to make deliveries faster, cheaper, and safer. This is changing how goods are delivered in cities and making the shopping experience better for customers.Growing trend of outsourcing logistics operations to 3PL and 4PL providers is boosting the global logistics market value. Businesses are increasingly outsourcing their logistics functions to third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers. This helps them to gain flexibility as well as reduce operational costs and access specialized technology and expertise.Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies’ focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality market data.Our Black Friday pricing is now live, offering the full Logistics Market report at a far more accessible rate than usual. This limited-time opportunity lets you unlock deep market intelligence, competitive assessments, and future projections—all carefully curated to support informed, high-impact decision-making across your organization.👉 Access Strategic Insights with an Exclusive Black Friday Price Advantage - Now at 40% OFF : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4388 FAQ’s1. Who are the key players dominating the market?2. What business strategies are adopted by leaders to stay competitive?3. What factors are driving the rapid growth of this industry?4. Which regions are witnessing the fastest expansion in the Logistics sector?5. What CAGR is expected for the Global Logistics Market during 2025–2032?Author of this Marketing PR:Alice Mutum is a highly experienced Senior Content Editor at Coherent Market Insights with seven years in content strategy and development. She expertly applies SEO best practices and modern digital marketing tactics to craft compelling, high-ranking content. As an editor, Alice ensures every report is grammatically flawless, data-accurate, and precisely tailored to reader needs—earning her reputation for excellence in market intelligence.About CMICoherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.