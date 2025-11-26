Innovative Hub Becomes Dianping Partner in SEA and Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Xiaohongshu Marketing Agency

Innovative Hub Logo

The regional Dianping partnership strengthens Innovative Hub’s position as a leading Xiaohongshu marketing agency and TikTok Shop partner in Singapore.

Our Dianping partnership and Xiaohongshu capabilities allow brands to connect with Chinese-speaking consumers through one integrated funnel, from discovery to conversion across Southeast Asia.” — Zoe Zuo, Founder & CEO, Innovative Hub

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Hub (SG) Pte Ltd announced today that it has been officially appointed as a Dianping partner across Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, becoming one of the first regional agencies to provide Dianping marketing, listing optimisation, and group-buy package solutions for F&B and lifestyle brands.

The appointment complements Innovative Hub’s established position as a leading Xiaohongshu marketing Singapore agency, enabling brands to reach Chinese-speaking consumers and inbound China tourists through a unified “discovery + decision + purchase” funnel.

A First-of-Its-Kind “Xiaohongshu + Dianping” Full-Funnel Marketing Engine

With Chinese tourists returning to Southeast Asia in record numbers, brands increasingly need both Xiaohongshu awareness and Dianping conversion to win footfall and sales.

-Xiaohongshu: drives discovery, recommendations, and content virality

-Dianping: drives store checks, reviews, and group-buy vouchers, creating direct revenue

Innovative Hub’s integrated offering allows F&B, attractions, beauty, and retail brands to appear across both platforms, capturing customers before they travel, during their trip, and at point of purchase.

“Most brands only focus on awareness or conversion — but China tourists make decisions across both platforms,” said Zoe Zuo, Founder & CEO of Innovative Hub. “Our new Dianping partnership lets us combine Xiaohongshu content, KOC reviews, and Dianping group-buy packages into one seamless strategy. This is the strongest digital path-to-store for any brand targeting Chinese-speaking consumers in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam."

Through the new Dianping partnership, Innovative Hub can now support:

-Singapore F&B + retail brands looking to increase China tourist footfall

-Malaysia restaurants & cafes aiming to build their Xiaohongshu presence

-Vietnam lifestyle brands & attractions expanding Chinese customer acquisition

-Cross-border chains entering multiple Southeast Asian cities simultaneously

This multi-market capability makes Innovative Hub the only Southeast Asian agency offering combined Xiaohongshu marketing, Dianping group-buys, and TikTok Shop commerce under one roof.

Strengthening IH’s Existing Ecosystem

Innovative Hub is already:

Exclusive partner of Xiaohongshu Shop Singapore (since 2024)

Top TikTok Shop partner Singapore (since 2022)

Alibaba.com Global Service Partner

A managed service provider serving 2,000+ SMEs across Singapore & Vietnam

The addition of Dianping positions IH as the region’s most complete China digital commerce enabler.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE HUB

Innovative Hub (SG) Pte Ltd is a leading digital commerce enabler headquartered in Singapore, specialising in Xiaohongshu marketing Singapore, Dianping promotions, influencer marketing, and cross-border eCommerce strategies. The company serves over 2,000 SMEs and is an Alibaba.com Global Service Partner, a top TikTok Shop partner in Singapore, and the exclusive Singapore partner of Xiaohongshu Shop.

Website: www.innovativehub.com.sg

Media Contact: [Zoe], [Director], [ggs@innovativehub.com.sg], [+65 87161688]

