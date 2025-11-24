iPaaS Market to Hit $37.9 Bn by 2031, Driven by Cloud Adoption & Digital Integration

The Integration Platform as a Service market grows as enterprises accelerate cloud adoption and demand seamless, scalable data and application integration.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Integration Platform as a Service Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Service Type (API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Application Integration, Others), by Component (Private, Hybrid, Public), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031, The global integration platform as a service market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2022 to 2031.The Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market is experiencing strong growth driven by the increasing need for cloud-based integration solutions across enterprises. As organizations adopt hybrid and multi-cloud environments, iPaaS platforms offer a unified approach to connect applications, data sources, and workflows with minimal infrastructure overhead.Businesses across industries are focusing on digital transformation, automation, and improved interoperability between disparate systems. iPaaS solutions provide agility, scalability, low-code capabilities, and real-time connectivity, enabling enterprises to accelerate innovation and streamline operations.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18437 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The primary driver of the iPaaS market is the rapid shift toward cloud services and SaaS adoption. Companies today operate in highly distributed IT ecosystems, increasing the need for reliable and secure integration frameworks that support both on-premise and cloud applications.Another key factor boosting market growth is the rising demand for low-code and no-code integration tools. These capabilities enable non-technical users to build workflows, thereby reducing development time and improving operational efficiency.Data modernization initiatives are also fueling market expansion. Organizations need seamless integration to support real-time analytics, data pipelines, and AI-driven decision-making, making iPaaS solutions essential for achieving high data quality and accessibility.Security and compliance requirements continue to shape the market landscape. Modern iPaaS platforms integrate advanced features such as API management, governance, and end-to-end encryption to ensure the safe movement of critical business data.Despite rapid adoption, challenges such as integration complexity, data silos in legacy systems, and the need for skilled professionals persist. However, continuous platform enhancements and vendor innovations are expected to mitigate these constraints over time.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A18437 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The iPaaS market is segmented by deployment mode, organization size, service type, and industry vertical. Key service categories include API management, data integration, workflow automation, and B2B integration. Large enterprises dominate adoption due to complex integration needs, while SMEs increasingly invest in iPaaS for scalability and cost-effectiveness. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and IT & telecom represent major revenue contributors.By service type, the API management segment led the iPaaS market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing need for robust API lifecycle management tools that help organizations monitor, optimize, and scale their API-driven operations. Meanwhile, the application integration segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, as enterprises adopt integration solutions to streamline workflows and unify disparate databases.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region wise, North America dominated the integration platform as a service market in 2021 and is expected to retain its lead due to growing demand from key sectors such as BFSI and manufacturing. However, Asia-Pacific is poised for notable growth, supported by rising adoption of cloud-based integration solutions and increased investments in innovative services that address evolving customer requirements.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A18437 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players that operate in the integration platform as a service market analysis are Boomi Inc., Celigo, DBSync, elastic.io, Flowgear, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation Jitterbit Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, MuleSoft LLC, Scribe Software Corporation, Seeburger AG, SnapLogic Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Workato Inc., and Zapier. 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By service type, the API management segment accounted for the largest integration platform as a service market share in 2021.• By deployment mode, on-premise segment generated highest revenue in 2021.• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• By vertical, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

