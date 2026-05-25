U.S. Events Market Set to Reach USD 538.6 Billion by 2030, with a Robust CAGR of 13.0%

U.S. Events Market - AMR updated report

Market to witness growth as Increase in sponsorship for events, rise in interest among youth in entrepreneur & business seminars, rise in disposable income

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. events market size was valued at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030.The term event refers to organizing a show which involves public gathering at a pre-determined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, product launch, and similar others. The initial stage of a major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excite and emotionally engage them. The final stage involves conducting an event appropriately. In 2020, on the basis of type, the corporate events & seminars segment garnered the maximum events industry share, owing to rise in number of companies and frequent seminars & events conducted by them. In addition, such seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, thus attracting more attendees.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15196 On the other hand, the music concerts category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in popularity of such events among the global population, especially the youth and middle-aged individuals, which boost the U.S. events market growth. Furthermore, such music concerts and events offer valuable opportunities for promoters and brands to align themselves with people attending concerts.The U.S. Events industry is expected to witness significant growth increase in sponsorship for events, rise in interest among youth in entrepreneur & business seminars, and rise in disposable income.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bbad8b739ceb822710bdf5d91027b4b7 The U.S. Events market is segmented into segmented based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise strategies based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.The major players analyzed in U.S. Events industry report are Access Destination Services, LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group, BCD Meeting & Events, BI Worldwide, Creative Group, Inc., Cvent, Inc., ITA Group, Maritz Holdings, Inc., The ATPI Group, and 360 Destination Group.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15196 Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:U.S. Corporate Event Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-corporate-event-market-A06293 Event Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/event-services-market-A16206 Event Pro-Av Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/event-pro-av-services-market-A31436

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