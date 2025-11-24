Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 | Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie Inc.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Size

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is estimated USD 7.01 Bn in 2025 and expected to grow at CAGR of 14.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 17.76 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market is projected to grow rapidly, driven by the rising incidence of cancer and strong demand for more effective, targeted therapies. The Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market is projected to grow rapidly, driven by the rising incidence of cancer and strong demand for more effective, targeted therapies. Pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in ADC development — these therapies link antibodies with potent cytotoxic drugs to precisely attack tumor cells while minimizing harm to healthy tissues.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Key Takeaways

The global antibody drug conjugates market size is anticipated to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2025 to USD 17.76 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.2% throughout the projection period.

By product type, adcetris segment is anticipated to hold a market share of around 40.8% in 2025, owing to its rising adoption in cancer treatment.

Based on linker type, cleavble linker segment will likely dominate the industry, accounting for a prominent antibody drug conjugates market share in 2025.

In terms of application, breast cancer segment is expected to account for a prominent market revenue share during the assessment period.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment dominates the global antibody drug conjugates industry.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest antibody drug conjugates market research, North America will likely retain its dominance, accounting for around 37.7% of the total market revenue share in 2025.

Europe is anticipated to remain the second-largest antibody drug conjugates market during the assessment period.

Rising Cancer Prevalence Spurring Market Growth

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant antibody drug conjugates market growth factors. One major factor expected to drive growth is the increasing incidence of cancer across the world.Cases of cancer are increasing at an alarming pace across nations like the United States, China, and India. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, there will be around 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer deaths in the United States in 2025.Rise in cancer types, especially breast cancer, lung cancer, and blood cancer, is expected to fuel demand for targeted therapies like antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). ADCs are becoming ideal tools for tackling the growing cancer burden. They use the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs to eradicate cancer cells.Manufacturing Complexity and Specificity Issues Restraining Market GrowthThe future antibody drug conjugates market outlook looks promising and exciting. However, certain factors are expected to limit its growth to some extent. These include manufacturing complexities and ADC targeting specificity issues.

A key challenge in the development of antibody drug conjugates is antigen heterogeneity. Many tumors express a variety of target antigens, thereby making it challenging to ensure consistent delivery of cytotoxicity drugs.

Antibody drug conjugates consist of multiple components (antibody, drug, and linker), requiring complex manufacturing processes and quality control. The complexity of antibody drug conjugates production also leads to high costs.

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies Creating Growth Prospects

Rising interest in personalized medicine is putting antibody drug conjugates into the limelight. This is mostly due to their unique ability to selectively target and kill cancer cells without affecting the healthy tissues.Antibody drug conjugates use the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs to eradicate cancer cells. This leads to enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects compared to conventional chemotherapy. Thus, rising demand for targeted therapies will create lucrative growth prospects for antibody drug conjugate companies.Emerging Antibody Drug Conjugates Market TrendsA key trend observed in the antibody drug conjugates industry is the ongoing ADC technological advancements. Innovations like the development of bispecific ADCs are helping companies address many shortcomings of earlier ADCs. Companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop novel ADCs for different cancer types.Researchers and companies are focusing on designing next-generation ADCs to recognize multiple tumor antigens, thereby increasing targeting efficiency. Bispecific antibodies, which can bind to two different antigens, are already under investigation.Companies are exploring new linker designs with properties like hydrophilicity to optimize ADC performance. New linker designs enhance the ADC’s half-life and minimize premature drug release. They are also exploring new site-specific conjugation methods, including enzymatic conjugation methods and cysteine-based conjugation.There is also a rise in regulatory approvals for antibody drug conjugates. For instance, in March 2024, the FDA approved ImmunoGen’s ADC Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of primary peritoneal cancer.Many pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and CROs are collaborating to develop and commercialize new antibody drug conjugate products. This will positively impact the overall antibody drug conjugates market value over the projection period.Some industry players are also exploring ADCs for non-cancer indications like infectious and autoimmune diseases. This is expected to foster antibody drug conjugates market growth in the coming years.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the antibody drug conjugates market report include:Bliss BiopharmaceuticalAstraZeneca PLCGilead Sciences, Inc.Daiichi Sankyo CompanySorrento Therapeutics Inc.Alentis Therapeutics AGLimited, NovasepHoffmann-La RocheAbbVie Inc.ADC Therapeutics SADuality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.Biosion USA, Inc.BioNTech SEProfoundBioLaNova Medicines Ltd.Eisai Co., Ltd.Astellas Pharma Inc.Pfizer, Inc.Oxford BioTherapeutics LtdImmunoGen Inc.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LtdMersana Therapeutics Inc.Key DevelopmentsIn January 2025, MabPlex launched its new commercial ADC Drug Product Fill/Finish Line. The new production line is designed to meet commercial ADC demand as well as comply with multiple regulations.

In April 2024, Pfizer Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for TIVDAK, a treatment for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. TIVDAK is the first antibody-drug conjugate to demonstrate positive overall survival results in patients with metastatic cervical cancer.

In September 2024, Merck introduced the first single-use reactor for manufacturing antibody drug conjugates. The new reactor is designed to accelerate ADC manufacturing efficiency by about 70% compared to conventional methods. 