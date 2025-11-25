Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Set to Witness Significant Growth by 2025-2032 |Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market

Global diabetes monitoring devices market size is expected to reach USD 23.74 Bn by 2032, from USD 13.5 Bn in 2025.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 23.74 Bn by 2032, from USD 13.5 Bn in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. The demand for diabetes monitoring devices continues to rise, with the market divided into self-monitoring blood glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring systems. These tools help track blood sugar levels around the clock, allowing individuals to make informed decisions regarding diet, exercise, and medication management. Global Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market Key TakeawaysDemand remains especially high for continuous glucose monitoring devices, with the target segment expected to account for 56.8% of market share in 2025.Based on indication, the type-II diabetes segment is slated to account for a prominent diabetes monitoring devices market share, owing to its global prevalence and chronic nature.Usage of diabetes monitoring devices is likely to remain high in home care settings, as patients prefer convenient, technology-enabled monitoring solutions.North America is expected to dominate the global diabetes monitoring devices industry with a share of 35.8% in 2025.Asia Pacific is set to merge as the most lucrative market for diabetes monitoring device manufacturers during the forecast period.Rising Global Diabetes Burden Spearheading Market GrowthA new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines key diabetes monitoring devices market growth factors. These include rising incidence of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies like continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and wearable devices.The global prevalence of diabetes is increasing rapidly across the world, driven by factors like growing geriatric population and adoption of unhealthy lifestyles. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 589 million adults aged 20–79 are living with diabetes globally.Furthermore, total number of adults with diabetes is likely to reach 853 million by 2050. This rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel diabetes monitoring devices market demand throughout the assessment period. More diabetics mean a greater need for constant monitoring and management tools like CGMs and self-monitoring devices.High Costs and Regulatory Barriers Limiting Market GrowthThe future diabetes monitoring devices market outlook remains optimistic. However, some factors are expected to limit its growth to some extent. These include high cost of cutting-edge diabetes monitoring devices and presence of strict regulatory policies.Advanced devices like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are quite expensive. On top of that, recurring consumable costs like test strips and replacement sensors significantly increase the overall lifetime spending on diabetes management. This could reduce diabetes monitoring devices adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries.Regulatory complexities also hamper diabetes monitoring devices market growth. Companies face lengthy and often complicated approval processes before introducing new diabetes monitoring technologies. Advanced devices like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) are quite expensive. On top of that, recurring consumable costs like test strips and replacement sensors significantly increase the overall lifetime spending on diabetes management. This could reduce diabetes monitoring devices adoption, especially in low- and middle-income countries.Regulatory complexities also hamper diabetes monitoring devices market growth. Companies face lengthy and often complicated approval processes before introducing new diabetes monitoring technologies. Since regulatory requirements vary widely across different regions, manufacturers must navigate diverse standards, which slows down product launches and increases compliance costs. Technological Advances in Monitoring Devices Creating Growth OpportunitiesThe market is witnessing the entry of advanced diabetes monitoring devices to meet evolving needs of patients and the healthcare industry. These include continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, flash glucose monitoring devices, non-invasive glucose monitors, and AI-powered glucose tracking platforms.Minimally invasive monitoring technologies, such as sensor-based CGMs, are gaining traction due to improved comfort, real-time data, and better therapy adherence. Many companies are exploring non-invasive glucose monitoring solutions. Such innovations are expected to unlock new growth opportunities for manufacturers of diabetes monitoring devices during the forecast period.Emerging Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market TrendsRising popularity of home healthcare is positively impacting sales of diabetes monitoring devices. Home-care diagnostics is expanding. More people prefer to monitor their glucose at home rather than visit clinics frequently. Patients are becoming more health-conscious and want to actively manage their condition, not just rely on doctors.There is also a growing trend of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into diabetes monitoring tools. Top players like Abbot and Medtronic are striving to improve continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology with AI-powered features. For instance, Oura recently introduced AI-powered glucose tracking and meal logging by integrating Dexcom’s Stelo CGM with its smart ring. This system provides users with personalized glucose insights and dietary analysis.Some diabetes monitoring device companies are increasing their R&D investments to develop non-invasive and wearable glucose monitoring tools that measure blood sugar levels without finger pricks or skin penetration. These innovations are expected to fuel future market growth during the assessment period. For example, Samsung is working on a non-invasive glucose monitor for its Galaxy Watch.Growing adoption of digital health and telemedicine is creating a conducive environment for diabetes monitoring devices market growth. Remote patient monitoring is growing rapidly, and continuous glucose monitors fit perfectly into RPM models.The rise of telehealth enables remote monitoring of diabetic patients, making continuous or frequent glucose tracking more valuable. Similarly, digital diabetes management platforms are allowing healthcare providers to access real-time data, personalize treatment, and adjust interventions. Analyst's View"The global diabetes monitoring devices market is on the rise as diabetes cases continue to surge worldwide. Companies developing advanced, user-friendly, and non-invasive monitoring technologies, particularly continuous glucose monitoring systems, are well-positioned to benefit and maintain a competitive edge,” says a lead CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in diabetes monitoring devices market report:Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AGi-SENS, Inc.Bayer AGHoffmann-La Roche LtdMedtronicDexcomJohnson & Johnson Services, Inc.AbbottLabiotech UGLifescanCnogaSanofiARKRAY, Inc.Key DevelopmentsIn November 2025, DexCom Inc. announced that it would be launching the DexCom G7 15 Day Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in the U.S. on December 1, 2025. This solution is designed to provide real-time glucose readings for an industry-leading 15.5 days. It will be available for people aged 18 and older with diabetes.In August 2025, Abbott launched its next-gen FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus sensor. This advanced solution provides automatic glucose readings every minute, helping people with diabetes monitor their glucose levels more effectively.In August 2024, the U.S. FDA approved Medtronic Plc's Simplera CGM. It is the company's first disposable, all-in-one CGM, designed to be half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs.In February 2024, Dexcom Inc. launched Dexcom ONE+, its new CGM system for effective diabetes management. This novel system is designed to ensure more people can gain access to accurate, easy-to-use, real-time continuous glucose monitoring. 