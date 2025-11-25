NatWest and Paytia Join Forces to Revolutionise Secure Payments

Natwest Paytia

Strategic UK partnership delivers bank-grade secure phone, video and chat payment solutions with fast settlements for businesses across all sectors.

We are thrilled to partner with Paytia to empower businesses to accept payments securely across phone, video and chat channels, making secure payments simple and scalable.” — Hayley Henshaw, Head of Partnerships, Tyl by NatWest

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyl by NatWest, a leading payment solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Paytia Limited to offer businesses in the UK comprehensive, secure card capture and payment services. This collaboration will transform how UK businesses accept secure telephone payments over the phone, video, and chat channels while maintaining the highest security standards.The partnership combines NatWest's trusted banking heritage and extensive merchant network with Paytia's innovative PCI-compliant payment solutions . Businesses can now access bank-grade secure phone, video, and chat payment solutions designed for simplicity, speed, and scalability — perfectly complementing Tyl's existing face-to-face card machine and online payment offerings.Key Features of the Partnership:Secure Remote Payment Acceptance:PCI-compliant phone payment capabilities that remove card data from telephone callsVideo and chat payment solutions for modern customer service teamsSeamless integration with existing payment infrastructureSpeed and Simplicity:Rapid deployment with businesses operational in as little as 24 hoursFast settlements, ensuring optimal cash flowCustomisable, intuitive interfaces, requiring minimal trainingTrust and Transparency:Bank-grade security backed by NatWest's trusted heritageFull PCI DSS compliance across all payment channelsDramatically reduced PCI compliance scope and costHayley Henshaw, Head of Partnerships at Tyl by NatWest, commented:"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Paytia, a leader in secure, PCI-compliant phone and digital payment solutions. This collaboration empowers businesses to accept payments securely across phone, video, and chat channels. Together, we are making secure payments simple, scalable, and customer friendly."Curtis Nash, CEO of Paytia, said:"We are excited to partner with NatWest to bring our secure payment solutions to their extensive merchant base. Our mission has always been to eliminate payment card data risk while creating seamless experiences for both businesses and their customers. With NatWest's reach and reputation, we can now help thousands more UK businesses transform how they take telephone and digital payments."The solution is particularly valuable for businesses in sectors such as retail, hospitality, professional services, insurance, healthcare, travel, and utilities. By removing sensitive identity and card data from business systems and contact centres, companies can dramatically reduce PCI compliance scope while protecting customer data.Whether businesses need Tyl's face-to-face card machines, online payment gateways, or Paytia's secure phone, video, and chat payment solutions, they can access a complete suite of payment services backed by NatWest's trusted heritage. The service is available to all UK-based businesses.For more information, visit: Tyl by NatWest Partnership Page About Tyl by NatWest:Helping businesses and communities thrive. This is why we are here. It is the foundation of everything we do at Tyl. We want to help your business do amazing things because your success is our success.About Paytia:Paytia is a leading provider of secure payment solutions that help businesses take card payments safely over the phone, video, and chat channels. By removing sensitive payment card data from contact centres and business systems, Paytia enables organisations to reduce PCI compliance scope while delivering seamless customer experiences. For more information, visit www.paytia.com This partnership marks a significant milestone in making enterprise-grade, secure payment technology accessible to businesses of all sizes across the UK, backed by the trust of NatWest and the innovation of Paytia.

Securing telephone payments in your business.

