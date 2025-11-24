WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Driving with 21.5% CAGR | Extended Detection and Response Market Reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global extended detection and response market was valued at USD 980.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 325 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31341 The evolution of cyber threats is a major factor driving the growth of the global extended detection and response market as the enterprises adopt solutions to counter technologically advanced threats. Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global extended detection and response market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period.The global extended detection and response market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, energy and utilities, and others. By organization size it is categorized into small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Leading market players of the global extended detection and response market analyzed in the research include BitDefender, Broadcom Corp, Confluera, Cisco Systems Inc., Cynet, Crowstrike, McAfee, BlueShift Technologies, Sophos Group, IBM Corporation, Fortinet Inc., Elastic Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., SentinelOne, and Palo Alto Networks Inc.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31341 However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to increased cyber threats and rapid shift toward cloud-based platforms in this region.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global extended detection and response market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is attributed to excessive security measures and much less rate of data breaches as compared to cloud-based deployment models. However, the cloud segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to flexibility and value advantages related to cloud services.Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global extended detection and response market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to detection, automation, prevention, and shielding of the networks from cyber threats. However, the service segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to implementation of software program, maximization of cost of existing installation, and minimization of deployment cost & risks.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (325 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extended-detection-and-response-market/purchase-options Covid-19 Scenario : Extended Detection and Response MarketThe Covid-19 pandemic impacted the entire business ecosystem across the world owing to lockdown restrictions that led companies to adopt remote working or work from home culture. It positively impacted the adoption of extended detection and response solutions and services, owing to rise in cyber threats on devices. With increasing trend of remote working and work from home culture, the requirement for managed security and extended detection and response surged drastically.Companies are focusing on adopting emerging technologies such as edge computing, automation, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response across various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government. The adoption is aimed to carry out contactless operations safely and securely.Moreover, local enterprises have been implementing extended detection and response solutions and services for making their operations efficient, scalable, and secure. Moreover, many industries shifted toward digitalization, which, in turn, created the demand for robust and Al-integrated solutions to offer efficiency and real-time reporting features.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. 