'SIP AND SAVOR' LAUNCHES A NEW CONSUMER GUIDE

ROMA, BS, ITALY, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Sip and Savor”, the European program promoting high-quality wines and deli meats in the United States and Canada, presents its new consumer guide “How to Recognize Authenticity – 5 Steps to Spot Authentic European Wines and Deli Meats.”The initiative responds to the growing interest among North American consumers in understanding where products come from, how they are made, and whether they’re truly authentic. In a market rich with references to European traditions—sometimes accurate, sometimes merely evocative—learning to read and understand labels is increasingly important.Within this context, “Sip and Savor” showcases some of Europe’s most representative products. Roero DOCG, in its white and red expressions, stands at the top of Italy’s wine-quality classification, upheld by rigorous production standards, full traceability, and a deep connection to the Piedmontese hills. In the deli meats category, the program includes traditional European specialties, 44 of which certified PDO and PGI, each reflecting regional know-how, specific methods, and enduring heritage.To support consumers in navigating this landscape, the guide provides a concise overview of the key elements to consider when evaluating authenticity. It highlights how origin statements reveal a product’s roots,how classifications like DOCG guarantee regulated winemaking practices, how producer details enhance transparency, and how to interpret label terminology —avoiding imitative or sound-alike references that may evoke European identity without sharing its methods, traditions or origins.The guide “How to Recognize Authenticity – 5 Steps to Spot Authentic European Wines and Deli Meats” is now available for free download on the official Sip and Savor website: https://sipsavor.eu/download-the-new-sip-and-savor-authenticity-guide-and-discover-the-5-steps-to-recognise-original-european-products/ With this new resource, “Sip and Savor” aims to provide consumers, media, and industry professionals with clear tools to recognize authenticity in European wines and deli meats, while fostering a deeper understanding of the traditions and expertise that define them. The initiative further strengthens the connection between European producers and North American audiences, who continue to value transparency, quality, and genuine craftsmanship.“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.usFacebook: @Sip and Savor - USYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

