LES CHARCUTERIES EUROPÉENNES À L’HONNEUR AU SIAL CANADA

Deli meats

Sip and Savor accueillera les visiteurs à Montréal avec des dégustations et des contenus dédiés aux produits et aux valeurs de la campagne

ROME, ITALY, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- English version available below.Du 29 avril au 1er mai, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats participera à la 23e édition du SIAL Canada au Palais des congrès de Montréal, en mettant à l’honneur les charcuteries européennes lors de l’un des principaux rendez-vous agroalimentaires d’Amérique du Nord.Dans le cadre des activités de la deuxième année de la campagne au Canada, Sip and Savor accueillera les visiteurs au stand 3014, où ils auront l’opportunité de déguster une sélection de charcuteries promues par l’Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani, et d’en apprendre davantage sur la campagne, ses valeurs et l’identité distinctive des produits qu’elle met en avant.La présence au SIAL Canada a pour objectif d’offrir aux professionnels et aux visiteurs une introduction engageante à la richesse et à la diversité des charcuteries européennes, en mettant en lumière les standards de qualité, la tradition et le patrimoine culturel qui les caractérisent. Le stand constituera un point de rencontre pour tous ceux qui souhaitent approfondir leur connaissance des produits, de leur origine et de leur place dans une narration plus large axée sur l’authenticité et la culture alimentaire européenne.Organisé à Montréal, le SIAL Canada représente une opportunité clé pour rencontrer importateurs, distributeurs, détaillants, professionnels de la restauration et médias, tout en renforçant la visibilité de la campagne sur le marché canadien.« Le SIAL Canada représente une opportunité importante de rencontrer les professionnels du secteur et de leur faire découvrir la qualité, la diversité et la valeur culturelle de nos charcuteries. Grâce à notre présence au salon, nous souhaitons encourager les visiteurs à découvrir les produits, à en apprendre davantage sur la campagne et à vivre directement l’authenticité qui caractérise ce patrimoine », a déclaré Marella Levoni, Présidente de l’Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI).Sip and Savor est une campagne triennale menée par le Consorzio Tutela Roero et l’Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), cofinancée par l’Union européenne, visant à promouvoir les vins et charcuteries européens aux États-Unis et au Canada. Plus qu’une action promotionnelle, il s’agit d’une invitation à découvrir et à partager la richesse culturelle et sensorielle de deux excellences européennes à travers des contenus exclusifs, des événements et des expériences en Amérique du Nord.Pour rester informé des initiatives de la campagne ou recevoir plus d’informations :Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com---EUROPEAN DELI MEATS TAKE THE STAGE AT SIAL CANADASip and Savor will welcome visitors in Montréal with tastings and insights into the campaign’s products and valuesApril 28, 2026 – From April 29 to May 1, Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats will take part in the 23rd edition of SIAL Canada at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, bringing the authentic taste of European deli meats to one of North America’s leading food industry events.As part of the campaign’s second-year activities in Canada, Sip and Savor will welcome visitors at stand 3014, where they will have the opportunity to taste a selection of deli meats promoted by Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani, and discover more about the campaign, its values and the distinctive identity of the products it promotes.The presence at SIAL Canada is designed to offer professionals and visitors an engaging introduction to the richness and diversity of European deli meats, highlighting the quality standards, tradition and cultural heritage behind them. The stand will serve as a meeting point for those interested in learning more about the products, their origin and their place within a broader narrative of authenticity and European food culture.Held in Montréal, SIAL Canada represents a key opportunity to connect with importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice professionals and media, while strengthening the visibility of the campaign within the Canadian market.“SIAL Canada offers an important opportunity to meet industry professionals and introduce them to the quality, variety and cultural value of our deli meats. Through our presence at the fair, we want to encourage visitors to discover the products, learn more about the campaign and experience firsthand the authenticity that defines this heritage,” said Marella Levoni, President of Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI).Sip and Savor is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani (IVSI), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it is an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events and experiences across North America.To stay updated on the campaign’s initiatives or to receive more information:Digital accountsWebsite: www.sipsavor.eu Instagram: @sipandsavor.canadaFacebook: @Sip and Savor - CanadaYoutube: @SipandSavoreuPress officeBlancdenoir Communication AgencyPiazza Matteotti 2525015 – Desenzano del Garda (BS)Email: sipsavoreu@gmail.com

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