Massive Open Online Course Market Anticipated to Grow at 34.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Massive Open Online Course Market In 2025?

The substantial rise in the scale of the massive open online course market in the past few years is noteworthy. The market, which is expected to increase from $22.61 billion in 2024 to $30.24 billion in 2025, features a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%. The previous growth can be credited to factors such as improved internet connectivity, an upsurge in the need for skill development, partnerships with universities and institutions, and affordable education.

In the coming years, the market size for massive open online courses is projected to experience exponential growth, reaching $99.4 billion in 2029 with a 34.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecast period may be due to an increased emphasis on lifelong learning, the global reach of education, the corporate sector's acceptance of online learning, and government support and initiatives. The forecast period will likely observe key trends, such as technological progress, micro-credentials and specializations, custom learning routes, gamification and vibrant content, the rise of mixed learning models, emphasis on interpersonal skills, global teamwork and cultural learning, use of blockchain for credentials, and consistent updates on industry-related content.

Download a free sample of the massive open online course market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7254&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Massive Open Online Course Market?

The worldwide inclination toward internet-based education is fuelling the expansion of the massive open online course market. Online learning involves the provision of education via the internet, connecting students of diverse backgrounds and perspectives through devices such as computers, laptops, mobile phones, and high-speed internet connections. With the advent and progression of the internet and innovative technologies, the educational paradigm is transitioning from traditional approaches to online settings, stimulating the need for the massive open online course market. For instance, Eurostat, the government organization based in Luxembourg, noted in January 2024 that 30% of internet users aged 16 to 74 in the EU in 2023 claimed participation in online courses or utilization of online learning materials in the three months prior to the survey, marking a rise of 2 percentage points from 28% in 2022. Among EU nations, Holland recorded the highest proportion of internet users involved in online learning (54%), with Finland (53%), Sweden (48%), Spain (47%), and Estonia (45%) following suit. Hence, the escalating preference for online learning globally is facilitating the growth of the massive open online course market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Massive Open Online Course Industry?

Major players in the Massive Open Online Course include:

• Alison

• Coursera Inc.

• Federica. EU

• FutureLearn

• Instructure

• Intellipaat

• Iverity

• Jigsaw Academy

• Kadenze Inc.

• LinkedIn Learning

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Massive Open Online Course Market In The Globe?

The creation of novel and inventive offerings has become a significant trend in the rapidly growing massive open online course market. Firms leading in this sector are driving their efforts towards launching cutting-edge products to augment their market standing. To cite an example, in January 2023, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), an independent intergovernmental institution located in Europe, launched a massive open online course (MOOC) dedicated to machine learning applications in weather and climate. This complimentary web-based course targets a worldwide audience and presents versatile content suitable for different competency levels. The fundamental objective is to widen the knowledge of the community about the importance and employment of machine learning in numerical weather and climate forecast.

What Segments Are Covered In The Massive Open Online Course Market Report?

The massive open online course market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: XMOOC Platforms, CMOOC Platforms

2) By Course: Humanities, Computer Science And Programming, Business Management

3) By End User: High Schools, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate

Subsegments:

1) By XMOOC Platforms: Course Management Systems, Content Delivery Systems, Assessment Tools

2) By CMOOC Platforms: Social Learning Tools, Collaboration Tools, Community Engagement Features

View the full massive open online course market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/massive-open-online-course-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Massive Open Online Course Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the massive open online course market with Asia-Pacific forecasted to grow at the fastest rate in the future. The report considers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Massive Open Online Course Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-services-global-market-report

Educational Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/educational-services-global-market-report

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-assistance-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.