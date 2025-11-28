Active Backpack Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Active Backpack Market Worth?

The active backpacks market size has seen a robust development in the past years. Its value is expected to increase from $6.35 billion in 2024 to $6.84 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical stretch is credited to factors like rise in urbanization and travel, growing popularity of hiking and outdoor activities, progression in material science and manufacturing techniques, higher disposable income among urban dwellers, and an enhanced emphasis on health and fitness.

The active backpack industry is predicted to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, as it is estimated to reach a value of $10.04 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to factors such as the growing focus on health, a heightened emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable materials, the thriving e-commerce industry, the development of niche markets, and the expansion of global connectivity and accessibility. The period under forecast also presents several trends such as the inclusion of intelligent, connected attributes, innovative price segmentation approaches, increasing demand for customization and personalization of active backpacks, designs aimed for diverse functionality and adaptability, and specific designs catering to people with disabilities or certain physical restrictions.

What Are The Factors Driving The Active Backpack Market?

The growth of the active backpack market is expected to be driven by a rise in recreational activities. These are typically outdoor leisure pursuits that take place in natural settings. Active backpacks, known for their versatility, are widely used for various recreational activities such as hiking, camping, travelling, cycling, running, and jogging. A report from the American Canoe Association, a US-based sporting group, revealed that in 2022 there was a 2.3% rise in outdoor recreation participants, hitting a new high of 168.1 million. This accounts for 55% of the U.S. population aged 6 and above. Hence, the growth of the active backpack market is being propelled by the surge in recreational pursuits.

Who Are The Major Players In The Active Backpack Market?

Major players in the Active Backpack include:

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• VF Corporation

• Puma SE

• Under Armour Inc.

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Samsonite IP Holdings S.AR.L

• The North Face

• Arcteryx

• Jack Wolfskin

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Active Backpack Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the active backpack market are concentrating on producing active backpacks suitable for outdoor shooting, improving durability, increasing weather resistance, and including custom pockets for cameras, lenses, and other equipment. Active backpacks, specifically designed for individuals involved in dynamic or outdoor pursuits, such as hiking, biking, climbing, or photography, merge robust longevity with thoughtfully considered features to enhance nature-bound photographers' experience. As an example, Vanguard, a company based in China, in February 2022, introduced the VEO Active backpack series tailored explicitly for outdoor photography. Crafted from water-resistant materials, these backpacks include a rain cover to ensure equipment is secured in harsh weather scenarios. The internal camera module can be detached and utilized separately, allowing the active backpack to serve as a general-purpose daypack when necessary. With the availability of an external USB port, the users can conveniently charge devices as they continue their outdoor shoots.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Active Backpack Market Share?

The active backpack market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hiking Or Trekking, Camping And Travelling, Sports

2) By Size: Less Than 10L, 10L-20L, 20L-40L

3) By Price Point: Under $50, $51-$100, $101-$150, $151-$200, $201-$250, Above $250

4) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Retail Stores, Online

Subsegments:

1) By Hiking Or Trekking: Daypacks, Overnight Backpacks, Multi-Day Backpacks

2) By Camping And Traveling: Duffel Bags, Travel Backpacks, Hydration Packs

3) By Sports: Gym Bags, Cycling Backpacks, Climbing Backpacks

What Are The Regional Trends In The Active Backpack Market?

In 2024, North America led as the biggest market for active backpacks. The growth forecast for the region was included in the report, which also covered Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

