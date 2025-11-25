Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Service Market Size Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the market size of architectural, engineering consultants and related services. It is expected to increase from $1486.59 billion in 2024 to $1538.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Factors contributing to growth during the historical period include an upsurge in demand for environmentally friendly and accredited buildings, substantial economic growth in developing markets, an escalation in construction activities, globalization, and governmental subsidies and funding.

The market size for architectural, engineering consultants, and related services is projected to experience a consistent rise in the upcoming years. It is set to reach $1815.59 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The escalation during the forecast period can be credited to rapid economic development, amplified investment in smart cities, increasing governmental spending on infrastructure development, and the rise of green construction. Main trends during this period are expected to be speedy economic growth, rising investment in smart cities, increased governmental expenditure on infrastructure development, and the emergence of green construction.

What Are The Factors Driving The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market?

The growing demand for environmentally friendly and certified structures is anticipated to propel the architecture and engineering services industry. Various stakeholders including individual consumers, state administrations, and non-profit organisations are striving to enhance the energy efficiency and self-sustainability of residential and commercial properties. To meet these requirements, private builders and real estate developers are reimagining projects which in turn has resulted in numerous benefits like increased rental and resale rates, home-owner gratification, reduced operational expenses, and local or global recognition. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification scheme was initiated by the US Green Building Council to define a series of rating systems for the construction, design, and upkeep of residential ventures. As per a research conducted by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), there has been a reduction in carbon, energy, waste, and water waste by nearly 30-97% and operating expenses by more than 9% in LEED-certified buildings.

Who Are The Major Players In The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market?

Major players in the Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services include:

• Downer EDI Limited

• WSP Global Inc

• John Wood Group PLC

• Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc

• Fluor Corporation

• Babcock International

• Kiewit Corporation

• Zaha Hadid Architects

• The African Engineering Company (SAFI)

• Beijing Engineering Corp Ltd

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Sector?

Architects and engineers are employing 5D building information modeling (BIM) to generate flexible building designs that offer space for modifications at later stages of the construction process. BIM software serves as a handy tool for structuring buildings and their components, inclusive of lighting, HVAC systems, and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing masterplans. It further extends its use in clash detection, cost approximation, and safety analysis. 5D BIM is about creating architectural plans which can be adjusted and tailored in real-time. It accumulates data from diverse project teams and streamlines collaboration across the entire construction chain to mitigate project hold-ups. For example, The Korte Company, a construction management firm, is leveraging 5D BIM for designing, planning, and cost predicting purposes, thereby facilitating rapid decision-making. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, situated in the Indian state of Maharashtra, is capitalizing on 5D BIM in its $3 billion worth construction projects to cut costs and minimize litigation.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Share?

The architectural, engineering consultants and related services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Engineering Services, Architectural Services, Surveying And Mapping Services, Geophysical Services, Laboratory Testing Services, Building Inspection Services, Drafting Services

2) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By Application: Road, Rail, Port, Airport, Pipeline, Power, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Engineering Services: Civil Engineering Services, Structural Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Electrical Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services

2) By Architectural Services: Architectural Design, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Landscape Architecture

3) By Surveying And Mapping Services: Land Surveying, Geodetic Surveying, Construction Surveying, Aerial Surveying

4) By Geophysical Services: Seismic Surveys, Magnetic Surveys, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

5) By Laboratory Testing Services: Material Testing, Environmental Testing, Structural Testing

6) By Building Inspection Services: Pre-Purchase Inspections, Code Compliance Inspections, Quality Assurance Inspections

7) By Drafting Services: CAD Drafting, 3D Modeling, Technical Drawing Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market?

In 2024, Western Europe held the foremost position in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market, with North America coming in second. The report detailing this market expansively covers numerous regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

