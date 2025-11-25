Accounting Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The market size for accounting services has consistently increased over the past few years. Projections indicate it will rise from $637.26 billion in 2024 to $660.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Factors fueling this growth during the historical period include globalization, shifting of back-end operations to more economical regions, a surge in research and development (R&D) investments, and robust economic growth in emerging markets.

In the upcoming years, robust growth is predicted in the accounting services market size. The market is expected to expand to $804.4 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate of 5.1%. The advancement observed in the forecast period is principally due to modifications in financial reporting standards transition, regulatory reforms, technological developments, and increased urbanization. Noteworthy trends for the forecasting period encompass the investment in opportunities and extension of services via information technology, adoption of social media communication, cloud-based accounting applications, blockchain technology, big data, communication technology, and artificial intelligence. Companies are encouraged to automate processes that involve manual labour to reduce redundancy.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Accounting Services Market Landscape?

The need for accounting services, like tax and accounting advisory, has surged due to regulatory changes in the financial sector. For example, the Indian government in the fiscal year 2021-22 established the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) or Bad Bank in response to the increasing difficulties in the banking and financial sectors. It is predicted that on recommencement of regular activities in the ongoing year, 22 troubled loans worth over 80,000 crores will be shifted to NARCL for resolution by adopting a concentrated strategy. The next five years are expected to bring more significant transformations, such as the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union. This would generate more need for accounting consultants, in turn, sparking growth in the market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Accounting Services Market?

Major players in the Accounting Services include:

• PwC,

• Ernst & Young,

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited,

• KPMG,

• ADP (Automatic Data Processing, Inc),

• Paychex, Inc.,

• Grant Thornton LLP,

• RSM International,

• H&R Block, Inc.,

• Huazhen CPA.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Accounting Services Industry?

A number of accountants are delegating common elementary accounting responsibilities including payroll accounting, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. This is done with an aim to let their workforce concentrate on crucial tasks like becoming proficient in their clients' market specializations and scrutinizing their clients' business data. This additional dedication and evaluation are revolutionizing the conventional role of an accountant to a business guide. This further enhances customer service by building robust relationships focused on advice and consultation. For example, QX Accounting Services (QXAS) Ltd offers outsourced accounting, finance, and more services to accountants and accounting firms in the UK.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Accounting Services Market

The accounting services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing And Other Accounting Services

2) By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Payroll Services: Payroll Processing, Wage Calculations, Direct Deposit Management, Tax Filings Related to Payroll

2) By Tax Preparation Services: Individual Tax Preparation, Corporate Tax Preparation, Estate and Trust Tax Preparation, Tax Advisory Services

3) By Bookkeeping: Accounts Payable and Receivable, General Ledger Management, Financial Reporting, Bank Reconciliation

4) By Financial Auditing And Other Accounting Services: Internal Auditing, External Auditing, Forensic Accounting, Financial Statement Review, Risk Management

Accounting Services Market Regional Insights

In the accounting services market in 2024, North America held the top position, followed by Western Europe. The market report for accounting services encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

