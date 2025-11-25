Weather Forecasting Services Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Weather Forecasting Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Weather Forecasting Services Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for weather forecasting services has seen a swift expansion. The market is predicted to rise from $2.26 billion in 2024 to $2.49 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to heightened awareness and readiness, the globalization of industries, governmental investment in meteorology, the effects of severe weather occurrences, and the utilization of precise agricultural tactics.

Expectations are high for the weather forecasting services market size to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The growth is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be traced back to elements such as climate modeling, a rising demand for renewable energy, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, better emergency management systems, and collaborations both public and private. Pivotal trends during this forecast period will encompass technological integration in aviation, developments in meteorological technology, upgrades in numerical weather prediction, the emergence of hyper-local weather forecasting, and the broadening of extreme weather prediction.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Weather Forecasting Services Market?

The anticipated surge in weather surveillance for disaster management is likely to fuel the expansion of the weather forecasting services market. Weather surveillance services utilize environmental monitoring equipment to gather and examine weather data that assists in making decisions. These services deliver superior precision and reliability when it comes to monitoring weather and climate change. For instance, Access Partnership, a public policy consultancy based in Belgium and focused on technology, predicts that the global annual number of natural disasters will increase by 37% (from 442 to 541 incidents) by 2025. Consequently, the role of weather surveillance in disaster management is key to the growth of the weather forecasting services market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Weather Forecasting Services Market?

Major players in the Weather Forecasting Services include:

• AccuWeather Inc.

• Fugro NV

• Met Office

• The Weather Company (IBM)

• StormGeo AS

• Precision Weather Service

• DTN LLC

• Earth Networks Inc.

• Spire Global Inc.

• The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Weather Forecasting Services Market In The Future?

Technological developments serve as a significant driver for the weather forecasting service market trend. Businesses within this sector are integrating technology, such as artificial intelligence, to maintain their competitiveness. For example, Jua.ai AG, a Swiss firm specializing in AI-driven climate intelligence and weather forecasting research, debuted an AI-enhanced platform in October 2022. This platform offers the meteorological sector tailor-made weather models. These AI prediction models forecast various weather conditions like precipitation, wind speed, atmospheric pressure, and wind orientation. An update takes place every quarter-hour, markedly enhancing the forecasting of extreme phenomena. It provides a spatial resolution up to 25 times superior and a temporal resolution ten times better than traditional methods.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Weather Forecasting Services Market

The weather forecasting services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Onshore Weather Forecasting Services, Offshore Weather Forecasting Services

2) By Forecast Type: Nowcast, Short-Range, Medium Range, Extended Range, Long Range

3) By Purpose: Operational Efficiency, Safety

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

5) By Industry: Transportation, Aviation, Energy And Utilities, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Agriculture, Media, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Onshore Weather Forecasting Services: Local Weather Forecasts, National Weather Forecasts, Climate Monitoring Services

2) By Offshore Weather Forecasting Services: Marine Weather Forecasts, Coastal Weather Forecasts, Weather Routing Services

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the weather forecasting services market with the highest region size. The report on the market of weather forecasting services encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, projecting their respective growth status.

