Catalogue Market CAGR to be at 18.4% from 2025 to 2029 | $212.8 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Catalogue Market?

The size of the catalogue market has seen a significant increase in past years. It is projected to expand from $89.89 billion in 2024 to $108.12 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. The surge in the historic period can be linked to factors such as the supremacy of print, consumer habits, and the appeal of design and aesthetics.

Expectations are high for the catalogue market size to experience quick expansion in the coming years. Market predictions show it escalating to a value of $212.8 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This projected rise during the forecast period is due to factors such as digital transformation, e-commerce integration, sustainability, and mobile accessibility. In the same forecast period, the market is likely to be influenced by major trends like personalized and AI, data analytics, omnichannel integration, mobile-centric strategies, content-rich catalogues, and subscription catalogues.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Catalogue Market?

The increasing desire to boost customer experience and satisfaction is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the catalog market. Customer experience and satisfaction can be defined as a gauge that rates customer contentment in terms of a product, service, or experience given by a company. Catalogs foster customer collaboration, improve user experience, and aid purchasers in comparing products for quicker decision-making. For example, in 2022, as per the Zendesk CX Trends report from a US-based software-as-a-service products company, 81% of customers claim that a good customer service experience enhances the likelihood of additional purchases, and 70% base their buying decision on the level of customer service. Consequently, the rising demand for improving customer experience and satisfaction is expected to stimulate the growth of the catalog market in the coming period.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Catalogue Market?

Major players in the Catalogue include:

• Akeneo

• Drawtify

• Flipp Corporation

• FlippingBook

• Flipsnack

• Bonial

• DCatalog

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Catalogue Industry?

Leading firms in the catalogue market are concentrating their efforts on creating novel solutions like product catalogues, which are integral in refining data management, enhancing user satisfaction and boosting search capabilities, catering to the ever-changing needs of businesses and consumers. A product catalogue essentially encapsulates a wide array of detailed product or service information from a given business. For instance, Wavelo, a Canadian enterprise specializing in cloud-based software, rolled out a new product catalogue in June 2024 with telecom operators in mind, to help enhance customer loyalty and acquisition levels. This catalogue enables communication service providers (CSPs) to promptly outline, interweave, and refresh their product offerings across numerous systems, thus significantly trimming down time needed to roll out new services. Crucial characteristics comprise compatibility with various network types, the potential of establishing standalone or bundled deals, and the simplicity of tweaking pricing and promotions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Catalogue Market Report?

The catalogue market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Paper Or Print, Digital

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Retail And E-commerce, FMCG, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Hospitality, Other Industrial Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Paper Or Print: Traditional Catalogues, Folded Catalogues, Booklets, Direct Mail Catalogues

2) By Digital: PDF Catalogues, Interactive Online Catalogues, Mobile Catalogues, E-catalogues

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Catalogue Market?

In 2024, North America led the catalogue market. It's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The report on the catalogue market includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

