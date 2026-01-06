Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Share Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Report Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Size

The Business Research Company’s Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market to Surpass $7 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Healthcare Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,225 billion by 2029, with Pharma And Biotech CRM Software to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Pharma And Biotech CRM Software market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pharma and biotech CRM software market in 2029, valued at $2,283 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,572 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising emphasis on patient support programs and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancers and diabetes.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pharma and biotech CRM software market in 2029, valued at $1,956 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,402 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising emphasis on patient support programs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market in 2029?

The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by technology into artificial intelligence customer relationship management (CRM) and conventional customer relationship management (CRM). The conventional customer relationship management (CRM) market will be the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by technology, accounting for 72% or $5,007 million of the total in 2029. The conventional customer relationship management (CRM) market will be supported by the continued reliance on established systems with proven workflows, lower transition costs for companies not ready to adopt AI solutions, user familiarity and reduced training requirements, compatibility with legacy IT infrastructure, demand from companies operating in highly regulated environments, ease of customization for niche applications and consistent performance in data handling and customer tracking.

The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by deployment, accounting for 61% or $4,302 million of the total in 2029. The cloud-based market will be supported by the need for remote accessibility and real-time collaboration, scalability to meet evolving organizational demands, reduced upfront infrastructure costs, faster deployment and updates, support for multi-device synchronization, ease of integration with third-party platforms and increasing shift towards digital transformation in life sciences.

The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by enterprise size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 54% or $3,792 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprises market will be supported by the presence of complex and diverse customer bases, high-volume data processing requirements, ability to invest in advanced CRM solutions, demand for customized workflows and analytics, need for cross-departmental CRM coordination, compliance with global regulatory frameworks and strong focus on customer-centric strategies to drive long-term growth.

The pharma and biotech CRM software market is segmented by industry into pharmaceuticals and biotech. The pharmaceuticals market will be the largest segment of the pharma and biotech CRM software market segmented by industry, accounting for 61% or $4,260 million of the total in 2029. The pharmaceuticals market will be supported by the growing importance of relationship management with healthcare professionals and distributors, rising demand for efficient salesforce automation, need for tracking promotional activities and compliance, increasing use of CRM for patient engagement programs, enhanced coordination between marketing and regulatory teams, digital transformation of sales and marketing functions and expanding product portfolios requiring better customer segmentation.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pharma and biotech CRM software market leading up to 2029 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pharma and biotech CRM software market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape commercial operations, regulatory engagement, and customer-centric processes across the life sciences industry worldwide.

Increasing Client Engagement Activities - The increasing client engagement activities will become a key driver of growth in the pharma and biotech CRM software market by 2029. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly strengthening their interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), patients, and partners through targeted digital channels, utilizing CRM software to automate and personalize communication efforts. These platforms streamline outreach across email, meetings, and social media, ensuring consistent messaging and well-coordinated follow-ups. By capturing and analyzing interaction data, CRM tools offer valuable insights into stakeholder behavior and preferences, supporting data-driven marketing strategies. Additionally, they aid in managing value-added services such as adherence programs and educational resources, enhancing both efficiency and effectiveness. As a result, the increasing client engagement activities is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Chronic Diseases - The rise in chronic diseases will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pharma and biotech CRM software market by 2029. Conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease demand continuous treatment and frequent communication among patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies, making robust CRM systems increasingly vital. These platforms facilitate personalized engagement through patient segmentation and automated messaging, enabling customized care plans and consistent follow-ups. CRM solutions also support pharmaceutical companies in managing patient support and adherence programs by monitoring participation and tracking outcomes. Moreover, they consolidate vast amounts of data, delivering actionable insights that improve care coordination and inform strategic decisions. Consequently, the rise in chronic diseases capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expanding Global Pharmaceutical Sales Force - The expanding global pharmaceutical sales force will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pharma and biotech CRM software market by 2029, Pharmaceutical companies rely on CRM solutions to centralize customer information, track interactions efficiently, and manage sales territories more effectively. This integration promotes strategic alignment and operational consistency across regions. CRM platforms also enhance the productivity of field sales teams by allowing representatives to schedule appointments, log healthcare professional (HCP) interactions, and access critical data remotely through mobile devices—enabling real-time updates and improved responsiveness. Furthermore, these systems offer advanced analytics capabilities, empowering managers to assess performance, identify top performers, and detect coverage gaps, thereby supporting data-driven decision-making and targeted sales coaching. Therefore, this expanding global pharmaceutical sales force operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pharma and biotech CRM software market by 2029 Across the globe, governments are promoting the digital transformation of healthcare through supportive policies, funding programs, and strategic national efforts. These initiatives are encouraging pharmaceutical and biotech companies to adopt digital tools like CRM software to enhance patient engagement, streamline sales operations, and improve communication efficiency. Financial incentives—such as tax credits, grants, and subsidies—are also being provided to reduce the cost burden of implementing healthcare IT solutions, particularly benefiting mid-sized and emerging companies aiming to modernize their systems. Additionally, shifting regulatory requirements emphasizing data transparency and patient-centered care are driving the adoption of CRM platforms that support compliance and elevate service quality. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cloud-based pharma and biotech CRM software market, the conventional pharma and biotech CRM software market, the pharma and biotech CRM software for pharmaceuticals market and the pharma and biotech CRM software for small and medium enterprise market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing digital transformation across life sciences, rising demand for real-time customer engagement tools, and the rapid shift toward integrated, compliant, and analytics-driven CRM platforms. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of CRM technologies that enable personalized engagement, seamless sales–marketing alignment, and operational efficiency, fuelling transformative growth within the broader pharma-biotech CRM industry.

The cloud-based pharma and biotech CRM software market is projected to grow by $1,620 million, the conventional pharma and biotech CRM software market by $1,452 million, the pharma and biotech CRM software for pharmaceuticals market by $1,306 million and the pharma and biotech CRM software for small and medium enterprise market by $1,123 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

