Hydrolase Enzymes Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Hydrolase Enzymes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Hydrolase Enzymes Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for hydrolase enzymes has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $6.47 billion in 2024 to $6.89 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The significant growth during the historical period can be credited to advancements in the field of biotechnology, a surge in demand for sustainable options, efforts in research and development, increased usage in food processing industries, and an enlarging function in the production of biofuels.

The market size for hydrolase enzymes is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, escalating to $9.35 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to advancements in areas such as biofuel and bioenergy production, enzyme engineering, industrial biotechnology, personal care product applications, and expansion in bioremediation and waste management. Key trends during this forecast period will be exploring microbial diversity, expanding applications in the food industry, personalizing through protein engineering, an emphasis on sustainable biocatalysis, and development in biopharmaceuticals.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Hydrolase Enzymes Market?

The anticipated surge in cases of pancreatitis is predicted to propel the development of the hydrolase enzymes market. Pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas glands causing severe abdominal pain, can be either a temporary affliction or a chronic condition. Hydrolase enzymes such as pancreatic lipase, amylase, and protease, which are esteemed for their therapeutic benefits, are employed in the treatment of malabsorption caused by pancreatic insufficiency due to conditions like cystic fibrosis and pancreatitis. These enzymes spark the reaction of triacylglycerol and water, leading to the formation of diacylglycerol and a fatty acid anion, thereby kickstarting the digestion of dietary fats and addressing pancreatic exocrine insufficiency. For example, as per data from UpToDate, Inc., a subscription-based service in the US providing doctors with up-to-date clinical information, the yearly occurrence of acute pancreatitis in the US fluctuates between 4.9 and 35 per 100,000 individuals, given the rising obesity and gallstone rates. Consequently, the surging prevalence of pancreatitis is instigating the expansion of the hydrolase enzymes market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hydrolase Enzymes Market?

Major players in the Hydrolase Enzymes include:

• Creative Enzymes Holdings Limited

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

• Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

• Novozymes A/S

• Antozyme Biotech Private Limited

• Infinita Biotech Private Limited

• Aumgene Biosciences (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

• AB Enzymes GmbH

• Dyadic International Inc.

• Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Hydrolase Enzymes Industry?

Advancements in product development is a key trend growing in popularity in the hydrolase enzyme markets. Major businesses in the field of hydrolase enzymes are releasing novel products to maintain their market standing. As an example, Biocatalysts Ltd., an biotechnology firm based in the UK that produces specialty enzymes, has launched Promod 517MDP (P517MDP), an enzyme that targets dairy protein. P517MDP is an extremely efficient exopeptidase which breaks down casein protein by more than 40% into smaller constituent parts. This includes peptides and amino acids which are utilized in manufacturing foods for special medical purposes (FSMP*), such as specialized baby and follow-on formulas. This increases its solubility and enhances digestibility.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Hydrolase Enzymes Market Segments

The hydrolase enzymes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Esterase, Glycosylases, Peptidases, Other Products

2) By Bond Type: Ester Bonds (Esterases), Sugars (DNA Glycosylases And Glycoside Hydrolase), Ether Bonds (Thioether And Trialkylsulfonium), Peptide Bonds (Peptidases), Carbon-Nitrogen Bonds (Other Than Peptide Bonds), Acid Anhydrides, Carbon-Carbon Bonds, Halide Bonds, Phosphorus-Nitrogen Bonds, Other Bond Types

3) By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverages, Laundry Detergents, Cosmetics, Textile, Pulp And Paper, Biofuel, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Esterase: Acetylcholinesterase, Lipases, Carboxylesterases

2) By Glycosylases: Amylases, Cellulases, Glucosidases

3) By Peptidases: Serine Peptidases, Cysteine Peptidases, Aspartic Peptidases, Metallopeptidases

4) By Other Products: Phosphatases, Nucleotidases, Other Hydrolases

Which Regions Are Dominating The Hydrolase Enzymes Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the hydrolase enzymes market. Europe, however, is anticipated to witness the most rapid expansion during the forecast period in the same market. The hydrolase enzymes market report includes analysis of several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

