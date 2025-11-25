Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hepatitis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Through 2025?

The scale of the hepatitis therapeutics market has been gradually increasing over the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $18.66 billion in 2024 to $19.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the development of vaccines, antiviral drugs, initiatives for public health, funding for research, and the emergence of new treatments.

The market size for hepatitis therapeutics is predicted to witness consistent expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of ""$22.32 billion by 2029"", progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The expansion during this forecasted period is expected to be driven by factors such as ongoing R&D activities, global health campaigns, transformation in patient care, government-backed initiatives, and heightened awareness of the disease. Key trends for this period are centered on patient advocacy and support, incessant observation and aftercare, equality in healthcare provisions, telehealth and remote care offerings, with an emphasis on eliminating hepatitis c.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hepatitis Therapeutics Market?

The global increase in hepatitis infection is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the hepatitis therapeutic market. Factors such as poor healthcare and vaccination accessibility, a rise in intravenous drug consumption, hazardous blood transfusion practices, and unsatisfactory hygiene and sanitation in particular regions of the world contribute to this increase in hepatitis infection. For example, in April 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations public health organization based in the US, reported that from 11 countries, a minimum of 169 cases of undefined acute hepatitis have been recorded. Additionally, 350 million individuals globally suffer from viral hepatitis B or C. However, testing and treatment remain inaccessible for the majority. Thus, the hepatitis therapeutic market is growing due to the global rise in hepatitis infections.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hepatitis Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Hepatitis Therapeutics include:

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Cipla Inc.

• F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Biocon Limited

• LAURUS Labs Ltd.

• Zydus Lifesciences Limited

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Hepatitis Therapeutics Market In The Future?

Product enhancements serve as a prominent trend observed in the hepatitis therapeutics market. Leading corporations in the hepatitis therapeutics market are advancing and creating new treatments to retain their status within the industry. For example, in November 2022, Gilead Sciences, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical firm, obtained approval from the FDA for a drug named Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide), designed to treat pediatric patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B virus infection. Originally approved by the FDA in 2016, Vemlidy is a specified prodrug of tenofovir primarily used as a one-day treatment for individuals with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection along with compensated liver disease. It is considered a primary or preferred treatment for individuals with chronic HBV and compensated liver disease, as per the guidelines of the American Liver Foundation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

The hepatitis therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Disease Type: Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Disease Types

2) By Drug Class: Oral Antivirals, Immune Modulators

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hepatitis A: Vaccines, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP)

2) By Hepatitis B: Antiviral Medications, Immune Modulators, Vaccines

3) By Hepatitis C: Direct-Acting Antivirals (DAAs), Ribavirin, Interferon-Based Therapies

4) By Other Disease Types: Hepatitis D, Hepatitis E, Other Viral Hepatitis Infections

Global Hepatitis Therapeutics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the hepatitis therapeutics market. The report anticipates that during the forecast period, the sector will grow most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region. The hepatitis therapeutics market report includes data from regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

