Costimizer Introduces an Agentic AI Platform for Cloud Cost Optimization

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Costimizer today announced the launch of an agentic AI platform designed to reduce cloud waste by automatically identifying inefficiencies and remediating unnecessary spend across public cloud environments.A recent industry survey indicates that a large majority of companies reported rising cloud bills this year. While some analyses attribute cost growth to code inefficiencies, Costimizer’s platform highlights a different and pervasive driver of waste: operational behavior and provisioning psychology. The platform addresses patterns such as defaulting to larger instance sizes "to be safe," forgotten nonproduction systems, and orphaned storage that continues to incur charges long after projects are completed.Modern cloud provisioning allows engineers to create resources in seconds. This is a decisive advantage for velocity, but it is also a frequent source of runaway costs. Costimizer applies agentic FinOps automation to surface and remediate issues such as underutilized instances, nonproduction environments left running during off hours, and unattached storage volumes, all without introducing friction into development workflows.Costimizer’s approach replaces gatekeeping with guardrails. Engineers retain autonomy to innovate, while automated policies enforce efficient resource usage and accountability. The platform provides visibility and actionable remediation, enabling teams to focus on uptime and performance without sacrificing financial control.High cloud bills should be treated as a culture problem, not a crime,” said the company’s founder. “As an engineer, the fear of downtime is real. Costimizer was built not to police developers but to optimize cloud costs automatically. The agentic platform performs the necessary actions to reduce waste while preserving engineering velocity through safe, auditable guardrails.Key benefits• Automated detection and remediation of idle and orphaned resources.• Policy-driven guardrails that maintain developer velocity while enforcing cost controls.• Centralized visibility and accountability across AWS and Azure accounts.• Actionable insights that translate engineering practices into measurable savings.About CostimizerCostimizer is an autonomous cloud cost optimization platform that helps startups and enterprises regain control of public cloud spend through visibility, accountability, and automated remediation. The platform integrates with AWS and Azure to detect waste, enforce policies, and enable cost-efficient operations without slowing development.Media ContactCostimizer Media Relationspress@costimizer.ai+91 93103 32298costimizer.ai

