Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market is Booming Worldwide, Top Players Analysis and Forecast, 2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Trays Market CAGR

The global electrostatic discharge trays industry is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market accrued $0.65 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download Free Sample of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17220 Key players profiled in the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market research report are Smurfit Kappa Group, Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., BASF SE, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, Conductive Containers Inc., PPG Industries, TIP Corporation, Elcom (UK) Ltd., and Global Statclean Systems.Product advancements and demand for electrostatic discharge trays in biodegradable packaging and other end-use industries drive electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market growth. Rise in internet penetration and surge in consumer electronics e-commerce sales boosts popularity of electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays. Furthermore, rise in investments in recyclable electrostatic discharge trays by large number of product manufacturers will open new growth opportunities for the market.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17209 Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to two-fifths of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays industry. However, the automotive industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.Based on the region, the North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. However, the Asia-Pacific electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.Buy This Complete Business Report, Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-trays-market/purchase-options For More Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-trays-market-A16842

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.