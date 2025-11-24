Texas Iberico® Wins Greater Austin Business Award in Consumer Product Category

Award-winning Texas Iberico Spicy Pecan Cold-Smoked Chorizo, highlighted with the Greater Austin Business Awards seal. Texas Iberico pigs roaming freely at Trails End Ranch in the Texas Hill Country. Texas Iberico logo.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas Iberico has been named the Winner in the Consumer Product category at the Greater Austin Business Awards , hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Chosen from seven nominated companies, this award recognizes Austin businesses that strengthen the region through creativity, leadership, and meaningful community impact. For a company headquartered in Austin, this recognition carries special meaning.Austin is the center of our work. It is where product development, brand building, and long term strategy come to life, shaped by the city’s food culture and entrepreneurial energy. We have seen strong momentum this year, with expanded wholesale and retail distribution, the upcoming launch of our Texas IbericoSnacking Sticks, and our Oak-Smoked Uncured Bacon named a finalist in the 2026 sofi Awards.From this home base, we partner exclusively with Trails End Ranch in the Texas Hill Country, where purebred Iberico pigs are raised on pasture with care and intention. These heritage breed pigs produce the Texas crafted Iberico cuts we are known for. Production is carried out through trusted partners across Texas, ensuring every product reflects the quality and intention behind our brand.“Winning Best Consumer Product by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce is an incredible honor for our team at Texas Iberico,” said Trish Wesevich, Sales and Business Development Manager at Texas Iberico. “It affirms our commitment to raising exceptional Iberico pigs in the Hill Country and sharing our uniquely Texas crafted products with the people who champion them, from our loyal customers to our retail partners to the chefs and restaurants that showcase them on their menus.”Even as we grow, we stay connected to the spirit of Austin. We work closely with local retailers, chefs, and businesses who help bring our products to diners across the city. With expanded distribution planned for 2026, we look forward to sharing even more of our Hill Country raised Iberico pork with customers across Texas and beyond.Texas Ibericois proud to receive this honor and deeply thankful for the community that continues to shape our story.About Texas IbericoTexas Ibericoproduces premium pork products from free-range Iberico pigs raised on family ranches in the Texas Hill Country. The company's mission is to honor the land, the animal, and the people behind every product - crafting thoughtful, flavorful foods that reflect both Texas roots and Spanish heritage. Its products are available at Central Market, H-E-B, specialty grocers, and through national distributors. Visit texasiberico.com to learn more.

