Landmark NHS-Wide Trial of AlcoChange DTx for Alcohol-Related Liver Disease Hits Critical Milestone

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberLiver, a digital health innovator pioneering next-generation therapeutic solutions, today announced the successful completion of patient recruitment and ‘last patient, last visit’ stage for its pivotal clinical trial evaluating AlcoChange Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Intervention, the company's flagship digital therapeutic for Alcohol-Related Liver Disease (ArLD).

The multicentre, randomised controlled trial, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Invention for Innovation (i4i) programme, performed in the real-world setting has enrolled 324 participants across 26 NHS hospitals nationwide. This marks a major clinical and commercial milestone for CyberLiver as it advances toward wider commercial rollout and health-system integration addressing a critical unmet need affecting nearly one million people in the UK alone.

"Achieving our recruitment target, and now successfully completing six-month follow-up visits for the majority of participants, represents an important step towards reducing alcohol-related harm in patients with ArLD," said Gautam Mehta, Principal Investigator from University College London (UCL). "With fewer than 10% of ArLD patients currently receiving treatment for alcohol use, a digital therapeutic approach has the potential to transform outcomes and improve lives."

AlcoChange DTx, an MHRA-cleared, UKCA Class-IIa marked digital therapeutic for ArLD, delivers a proprietary, evidence-based behavioural therapy framework to manage cravings, support abstinence or reduced alcohol intake, enhance patient engagement, and achieve improved clinical and economic outcomes. Developed to close the care gap where fewer than 10% of patients currently receive treatment, AlcoChange DTx drives measurable adherence and sustained behaviour change.

Prof. Rajiv Jalan, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at CyberLiver, emphasised the product's market differentiation: “AlcoChange represents a novel, safe and scalable strategy to manage large numbers of patients affected by ArLD. We thank NIHR for the funding, colleagues at the CTU in Southampton, the large number of investigators and the patients in reaching this milestone. This technology has the potential to transform the lives of patients with ArLD."

The evidence generated from the randomised controlled trial is set to evaluate critical clinical and health economic endpoints, including reduction in alcohol consumption, improvements in quality-of-life metrics, and sustained abstinence rates compared to standard care. Secondary endpoints include user engagement analytics, and healthcare utilisation patterns – all key indicators for payer adoption and market acceptance.

"This trial establishes a new commercial benchmark for digital therapeutics validation," noted Prof. Andrew Cook from the University of Southampton Clinical Trials Unit (SCTU). "The methodological rigour of this trial sets a high standard for digital health research. By working across 26 NHS hospitals, we've created a robust framework to evaluate digital interventions with the same scientific standards we apply to pharmaceutical treatments. This approach is essential for digital therapeutics to gain clinical acceptance and widespread adoption."

Ravi Kumar, CEO of CyberLiver, outlined the growth strategy: "With the AlcoChange trial now entering the evidence analysis phase, we're one step closer to bringing this groundbreaking digital therapeutic to market. We have developed AlcoChange with a clear clinical and commercial focus - to provide a scalable, cost-effective solution that can reach 90% of patients currently receiving no treatment for alcohol-related liver disease. The potential market impact is substantial, with applications extending beyond the UK to global healthcare systems struggling with rising liver disease rates." The results will be published in 2026 and submitted to NIHR, NHS commissioners and NICE for assessment, with the goal of rapid integration into standard care.

The trial is being conducted in partnership with the SCTU, the NIHR, UCL and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, with results expected to support regulatory submissions and commercial launch planning.

For more information about AlcoChange trial visit AlcoChange Clinical Trial – ArLD

About CyberLiver® (https://www.cyberliver.com/)

CyberLiver is reinventing liver care pathways through its digital medicine platform, with a mission to become the global leader in digital therapeutics for liver disease. The company's pipeline includes solutions for multiple liver conditions with significant unmet needs.

AlcoChange® is a UKCA-marked Class-IIa Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) developed by CyberLiver Ltd to deliver a clinically validated, evidence-based digital therapy that provides personalised digital brief interventions and relapse-prevention support to help patients with ArLD achieve and maintain alcohol abstinence or reduction, complementing standard NHS care pathways. For more information about AlcoChange visit Digital Therapeutic for ArLD · AlcoChange

About the NIHR (https://www.nihr.ac.uk/)

The mission of the NIHR is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research.

We do this by:

• Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care.

• Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services.

• Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research.

• Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges.

• Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

• Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK international development funding from the UK government.

Media Contact:

Ravi Kumar | Ravi.Kumar@cyberliver.com

Chief Investigator Contact:

Dr Gautam Mehta | Gautam.Mehta@ucl.ac.uk

SCTU Contact:

Alcochange@soton.ac.uk

Participating NHS Hospitals:

• Aintree University Hospital

• Barnsley Hospital

• Queen Elizabeth Hospital-Birmingham

• Royal Bournemouth Hospital

• Bradford Royal Infirmary

• Cumberland Infirmary

• Royal Cornwall Hospital

• Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead

• Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

• Hull Royal Infirmary

• King's College Hospital, London

• Leeds Teaching Hospitals

• Basildon University Hospital

• Broomfield Hospital

• Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals

• North Bristol NHS Trust

• Nottingham University Hospitals

• Oxford University Hospitals

• Pinderfields Hospital

• Plymouth Hospitals

• Royal Free Hospital-London

• Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

• Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

• St Mary's Hospital, London

• South Tees – James Cook University Hospitals

• University Hospital Southampton

