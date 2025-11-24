Curt Brickley Releases Tastes Like Grace, a Grit-Infused Christian Country Album

Official album cover for Tastes Like Grace — the second chapter in Curt Brickley’s Gospel Grit trilogy.

The Marine-turned-pastor-turned-storyteller delivers 12 songs of confession, worship, and renewal in a powerful follow-up to his debut album Backroad Believer.

This is helping a lot of people that are grieving and can’t find peace… they will feel the peace and comfort through this song.” — Listener Comment

OZARK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curt Brickley Releases Tastes Like Grace — A Raw, Hope-Filled Journey Through Confession, Healing, and WorshipChristian country artist and storyteller Curt Brickley announces the release of Tastes Like Grace, a 12-track collection exploring confession, healing, worship, and the unmistakable reality of grace that meets people when they have nothing left to offer. The project has already generated significant early momentum following Brickley’s recent viral success on TikTok.Brickley’s November 18 reel for “Tryin’ to Breathe,” a song addressing grief and suffocating sorrow, surged past 50,000 views, 5,000+ likes, 150 Favorite adds and brought 82 new followers in just a few days. Nearly 67% of traffic came from the global “For You” page, with an additional 28% coming from TikTok search—rare performance indicators for a fully independent artist.“This is helping a lot of people that are grieving and can’t find peace… they will feel the peace and comfort through this song,” one listener wrote. Another added, “WOW!! Your music opens my heart to a freedom my soul has been hungry for… absolutely astounding!”A third fan summed it up simply: “Your music brought me back to the feet of Jesus.”A Catalog Growing in StrengthBrickley’s first project, Backroad Believer, introduced his signature “Gospel Grit” sound—a fusion of Christian country and gritty Americana storytelling. Early tracks such as “Nineteen Again,” “Invincible,” and “Dangerous Man” have collectively crossed more than 20,000 streams, establishing Brickley as a songwriter with consistency, traction, and a growing audience.Tastes Like Grace marks the next step in that evolution—deeper, rawer, and anchored in gospel truth.A Voice Critics Are Beginning to NoticeEarly media responses have praised Brickley's unique blend of grit and gospel:• “Curt Brickley, one of the best modern country music storytellers, is back.” — HypeHub Magazine• “A fusion of Christian country and gritty rock — think Brooks & Dunn with the lyrical gravity of a Sunday sermon.” — Rolling Hype• “Curt’s music lives in the tension between brokenness and belief.” — Apple Music (editorial preview)About the AlbumTastes Like Grace features 12 songs, including: Tastes Like Grace, Trust Me, Six Stone Jars, Good Trade, Coming Home, Sin Like Glue, Faith Like Candy, My Father’s Light, Taste & See, Grace Like Rain, Enough, and Glory Fall. Brickley describes the record as “chapter two of my decades-long journey with God, the good, the bad and the ugly — the kind of grace that finds you when you’re empty.” Themes of redemption, spiritual hunger, obedience, rebellion and healing run throughout.AvailabilityTastes Like Grace releases November 24, 2025 on all streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and SoundCloud.About Curt BrickleyCurt Brickley is a Christian country storyteller & songwriter known for gritty storytelling, honest lyrics, and a sound he calls Gospel Grit — gospel from serving as a church pastor and missionary, and grit from his years in the United States Marine Corps. His music blends small-town roots, faith, and raw honesty, resonating deeply with listeners walking through grief, recovery, and renewal.Press ContactCurt BrickleyEmail: curt@curtbrickley.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.