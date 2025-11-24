TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Hardin County

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning in Hardin County.

Preliminary information indicates that officers with the Savannah Police Department were responding to a report of a break-in at a home on the 100 block of Malcomb Street in Savannah. When officers arrived at around 10:15 a.m., they found a man threatening to harm himself. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and an officer shot at the man, striking him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration.

The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

