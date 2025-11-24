Sennza Media Feature Gosford’s New Rumbalara Residences Project

Sennza Media

Sydney based Sennza Media confirm that they are commencing in December a series of features on new high-end apartment projects being undertaken in the region.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sennza Media is an online magazine website managed by Australian Bloggers on lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.The online media blog has been publishing on the web for over 10 years and is committed to meeting client needs in both the information it provides readers and the technology it uses to convey it. As a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine, it has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.Tina Janes, content editor of Sennza Media said, “As a result of reader enquiries requesting features on new high-end apartment projects being undertaken across Australia, the editorial team are starting with the first feature on the new Rumbalara Residences in Gosford NSW.”Rumbalara is Central Coast’s most luxurious retreat of private residences and has been brought to life by industry leaders Deicorp and Alceon.Surrounded by nature whilst offering panoramic water views and world-class wellness amenities designed for relaxation and recreation. An amenity-filled complex where every day feels like a weekend. Anchored to the mountainside and shaped by the natural rock beneath it, Rumbalara is architecture in perfect balance with its environment.Each residence is carefully embedded within the landscape, offering breathtaking views and a profound sense of connection to the land. Here, modern design meets the timeless beauty of nature, creating a place that feels both enduring and extraordinary. Learn more about Rumbalara Residences by visiting their website here: https://rumbalararesidences.com.au/ Tina Janes, content editor for Sennza Media Lifestyle Magazine said this when interviewed recently by Eleven Media “The website blog has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Sennza Media and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://www.sennza.com.au About Sennza Media Lifestyle MagazineSennza Media is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The digital blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

