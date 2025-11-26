THE EXHIBIT COMPANY FORMS STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH OSCAR EVENTS CO

The Exhibit Company.

In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media, The Exhibit Company confirmed the strategic alliance they have established with OSCAR Events Co.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exhibit Company is an exhibition stand builder specialising in concepts proven to perform. The team brings deep expertise to amplify what clients already do well, making strategic adjustments that transform how teams show up and the results they achieve. As a family business with national reach, they have delivered hundreds of exhibition stands for leading Australian brands, from small 3×3 reusable exhibits that provide consistency across annual event calendars to large multi-storey builds. OSCAR Events Co is recognised as an authority in helping B2B companies maximise trade shows and events for stronger business outcomes. The alliance between the two businesses is a natural fit. Exhibition attendees may love immersive experiences, but it’s critical that resources are invested where they will convert into measurable results. With a shared commitment to outcomes, the combined approach ensures every event becomes both a standout experience and a strategic opportunity to drive growth.As Australia’s only B2B trade show specialists, OSCAR Events Co offers unmatched expertise in elevating trade show performance. Their work positions companies to not only participate—but lead—in their industry sectors. More information about OSCAR Events Co can be found at https://oscarevents.co In an interview with Eleven Media , OSCAR Events Co Founder Jess Turnbull said, “Most exhibitors walk away from trade shows with a stack of business cards and no real ROI. Strategy isn’t mandatory; it’s an optional layer that amplifies your existing efforts. If added before your next event, it guides every decision, from pre-show planning to design—and that’s what truly drives ROI. The difference comes down to strategy, and that’s what OSCAR is expert in implementing.”The O.S.C.A.R. Sales System brings strategy, creativity and measurement together so every decision from pre-show planning to post-show reporting contributes to ROI. The framework clarifies what success looks like, aligns marketing and sales, and delivers tailored strategic plans that provide purpose, direction and confidence. With a strong focus on measurement, the system produces a repeatable playbook teams can use to continually improve event performance.The alliance between The Exhibit Company and OSCAR Events Co strengthens both offerings. “We truly are better together, and our clients reap the benefits. Everyone agrees an exhibition stand should look great, but being able to deliver real business results that can actually be reported on is a game-changer for marketing teams,” said Chris Lamb, CEO of The Exhibit Company.About The Exhibit CompanyThe Exhibit Company designs and builds exhibition stands proven to perform, helping B2B marketing teams transform their exhibits into high-impact experiences that drive real connections, qualified leads and measurable business growth.The founders bring more than four decades of experience shaping exhibition environments for global brands such as Coca-Cola, IBM, Red Bull and Reuters. There’s little they haven’t seen or solved.More information about The Exhibit Company can be found at https://www.theexhibitcompany.com.au

