Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA: A Mythic Migration Novel

Across the globe, thousands risk their lives each year to cross borders.” — roland thomas

TAUNTON, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA Reframes an Ancient Exodus: Where Myth and Migration Meet

Migration is more than a movement of people; it involves the transmission of language, culture, beliefs, and identity. In Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA: A Mythic Migration Novel, archaeologist and historian Roland Thomas explores how a people protect who they are, showing an ancient crossing shaped not by exile but by determination, memory, and cultural resilience.

United Kingdom – Across the globe, thousands risk their lives each year to cross borders, bringing with them not only hope but the languages, cultures, and beliefs that shape who they are. While headlines often reduce these crossings to politics and crisis, each journey reflects a deeper struggle: the effort to preserve identity amid displacement and uncertainty.

A new novel, Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA: A Mythic Migration Novel, written by archaeologist, historian, and bardic storyteller Roland Thomas, ignites that deeper narrative with vivid poetic energy, revealing migration as a sacred passage, cultural endurance, and myth woven across generations. It is a stirring portrayal of how a people’s spirit travels farther than any map can measure.

The novel offers a vivid reimagining of a community standing on the cusp of cultural extinction. Set in the fading glow of Roman Britain, Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA follows a people whose identity is woven as deeply into the land as the mist that sweeps its moors. As Roman order recedes and Saxon pressure intensifies, Dumnonia faces not simply invasion, but the unravelling of an entire worldview.

Refusing erasure, the Dumnonians turn migration into an act of survival and ceremony. Guided by the three stewards of the Archive, Ysella, Caerwyn, and Elen, they carry their intangible inheritance across the sea: chants shaped by wind, sigils etched into bodies and stone, and rituals grounded in seasonal memory. Their journey unfolds as a ceremonial crossing between worlds, transforming displacement into renewal as Dumnonia becomes Amorica.

“Migration has always been more than movement from one place to another,” explains Thomas. “It carries ritual, identity, myth, and the living memory of a people. I wanted to explore how a culture survives by transforming, how it crosses thresholds without losing its soul.”

“By weaving historical detail with bardic myth,” Thomas continues, “I hope readers will see migration not simply as political displacement, but as a sacred, psychological, and cultural act. This is as relevant today as it was in the fifth century. People still cross seas carrying stories, and those stories deserve to be heard.”

Migration from Dumnonia to AMORICA: A Mythic Migration Novel is available now on Amazon: https://bit.ly/47La1ue



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Roland Thomas, MA, is an archaeologist, historian, Celt, Bard, and West Countryman based in Somerset, England. The founder of Dumnonia.uk, he is a lifelong researcher of Celtic history, mythic poetry, ritual culture, and the ancient kingdom of Dumnonia. His work bridges scholarly insight with bardic tradition, exploring how memory and myth shape identity across landscapes, cultures, and centuries.

